VA Tech College of Agriculture / Life Sciences Inspires Alumna to Become A Farmer

On Daisy Sturgill’s first day of class her first year at Virginia Tech, she stepped into a van and buckled her seatbelt.

After a brief 20-minute ride, Sturgill ’18 disembarked the van with her fellow students. Gone were the familiar Gothic structures of Virginia Tech’s campus. Gone were the desks inside of a classroom.

In their stead, dirt dusted their shoes.

The strangers walked into the middle of the cornfield and picked a cob of sweet corn that lined the field and took a bite.

It was a first day unlike any other.

“I just knew this is what I had to do for a living because of that first day,” Sturgill said.

Sturgill, a horticulture graduate from Marion, Virginia, founded Stormbrew Farm because of her time in the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. While at Virginia Tech, Sturgill had a variety of experiential learning opportunities, providing valuable hands-on experiences that changed what Sturgill thought was possible with an education.

“The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences taught me how to solve problems and how to learn,” Sturgill said. “It gave me the foundation to make my farm successful.”

Throughout her time at Virginia Tech, Sturgill was supported by scholarships, including those from the Washington County Master Gardener Association, Martha Bowman, and Roy and Thelma Groseclose.

Stormbrew Farm, located in Atkins, Virginia, is 36-acres of rolling farmland and forest that features goats, chickens, vegetables, flowers, and honey bees – everything that Sturgill wanted in a farm. The farm, still in its early stages, has become successful with Sturgill who — with her late partner Jesse Chapman — sold at local markets and wholesale to local restaurants.

“The momentum for the farm is just unbelievable,” Sturgill said. “My mom told me that it would take off like a kite that you couldn’t catch and that’s exactly what’s happening.”