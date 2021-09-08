City of Roanoke to Invest $2.3 Million in Park System

The initiative marks the single largest and most diverse investment in the park system’s infrastructure in the past 20 years

The Department of Parks and Recreation is set to invest more than $2.3 million in the park system, with an emphasis on deferred maintenance items. As part of the development of the department’s master plan in 2019, a comprehensive facility assessment was conducted and a prioritized list of maintenance needs was created.

“Parks are a critical and essential public service. From promoting community wellness and quality family time to improving environmental quality and connecting with nature, parks help build a better, more livable community for all city residents,” says Michael Clark, Director of Parks and Recreation.

While this initiative doesn’t cover the full list of needs across the park system, it marks the single largest and most diverse investment in the park system’s infrastructure in the past 20 years. The City is finalizing the project implementation schedule and will keep the community informed of the updates. The full list of improvements is as follows:

Belmont Park

Tennis Courts

East Gate Park

Parking Lot

Fallon Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Tennis Courts

Garden City Greenway

Mile Markers

Kiosks

Benches

Fountains

Sidewalk

Crosswalk

Painted Trail

Utility Pole Removal

Garden City Park

Playground

Horton Park

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Basketball Courts

Huff Lane Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

In-Line Skate Rink

Basketball Court

Tennis Court

Lick Run Greenway

Pavement Repair

Safety Signage

Melrose Park

Basketball Court

Morningside Park

Basketball Court

Preston Park

Basketball Court

Raleigh Court Park

Basketball Court

Playground

Tennis Courts

River’s Edge Park – South

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Playground

Shrine Hill Park

Tennis Courts

Thrasher Park

Tennis Courts

Wasena Park

Athletic Field Bleachers

Athletic Field Fencing

Athletic Field Scoreboards

Athletic Field Turf and Infield

Parking Lot

Washington Park – Upper

Playground

West End Park

Playground

Various Parks

Park Entry Signage

For more information, contact Michael Clark, Director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, at [email protected] or call 540.853.2236.