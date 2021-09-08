City of Roanoke to Invest $2.3 Million in Park System

The initiative marks the single largest and most diverse investment in the park system’s infrastructure in the past 20 years
The Department of Parks and Recreation is set to invest more than $2.3 million in the park system, with an emphasis on deferred maintenance items. As part of the development of the department’s master plan in 2019, a comprehensive facility assessment was conducted and a prioritized list of maintenance needs was created.
“Parks are a critical and essential public service. From promoting community wellness and quality family time to improving environmental quality and connecting with nature, parks help build a better, more livable community for all city residents,” says Michael Clark, Director of Parks and Recreation.
While this initiative doesn’t cover the full list of needs across the park system, it marks the single largest and most diverse investment in the park system’s infrastructure in the past 20 years. The City is finalizing the project implementation schedule and will keep the community informed of the updates. The full list of improvements is as follows:
Belmont Park
- Tennis Courts
- Parking Lot
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Tennis Courts
- Mile Markers
- Kiosks
- Benches
- Fountains
- Sidewalk
- Crosswalk
- Painted Trail
- Utility Pole Removal
- Playground
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Basketball Courts
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- In-Line Skate Rink
- Basketball Court
- Tennis Court
- Pavement Repair
- Safety Signage
- Basketball Court
- Basketball Court
- Basketball Court
- Basketball Court
- Playground
- Tennis Courts
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Playground
- Tennis Courts
- Tennis Courts
- Athletic Field Bleachers
- Athletic Field Fencing
- Athletic Field Scoreboards
- Athletic Field Turf and Infield
- Parking Lot
- Playground
- Playground
- Park Entry Signage
For more information, contact Michael Clark, Director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, at [email protected] or call 540.853.2236.