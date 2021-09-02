Waldvogel Commercial Properties Announces Expansion to North Carolina

Waldvogel Commercial Properties, Inc., headquartered in Roanoke has announced it is expanding into the western Piedmont region of North Carolina. The firm entered the market to service its BH Media Group, Inc., and Lee BHM account. Michael M. Waldvogel is Broker in Charge of the North Carolina operation.

Current activities include the sale of three office warehouse properties in Statesville, Hickory, and Reidsville, North Carolina, as well as the relocation to leased office space for the related newspaper operations. This assignment is part of Waldvogel’s ongoing work with BH Media Group in realigning their real estate portfolio.

“As industry trends evolve, these buildings offer solid opportunities for occupiers of property, as well as investors, to reimagine them for any number of potential uses,” said Michael M. Waldvogel, CCIM, SIOR, president, CEO and founder of Waldvogel Commercial Properties Inc. “In addition, they are well-located, with great presence in their respective markets and proximity to some of North Carolina’s major metro areas.”

Waldvogel Commercial Properties, Inc. was founded in 2004 and provides end-to-end services for the purchase, sale, or lease of commercial and industrial property.