Things To Know for Friday’s Big Game / Holiday Weekend at VA Tech

Lane Stadium will once again thunder to the sounds of “Enter Sandman” and cheering fans as the Hokies open their 2021 football season at 6 p.m. Friday.

Parking details for the game can be found in this notice. Note that restrictions for several lots around the Blacksburg campus take effect at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Administrative and noninstructional university offices on the Blacksburg campus will close at 2 p.m. on Friday. The closing will relieve traffic congestion and facilitate other operational procedures. Please vacate all lots available for football game parking as close to 2 p.m. as possible.

Classes will not be canceled and other critical operations will remain open. Faculty and staff directly supporting classroom instruction and other critical university operations should work their normal schedule.

Locations for COVID-19 tests on campus will close at noon on Friday.

The game itself is sold out. The season opener serves as the Orange Effect game, and fans are encouraged to wear orange to cheer on the Hokies.

Virginia Tech will require masks — regardless of vaccination status — at all indoor common areas within Lane Stadium. These areas include concourses, stairwells, elevators, restrooms, hallways between club spaces and/or suites, shops, or other locations. Masks are strongly encouraged in private suites and other private areas. Masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged in outdoor stadium seating spaces.

Representatives with the New River Health District will be on hand Friday to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. From 2:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., vaccines will be available at the Hokie Village. Representatives will also hand out masks.

Gobblerfest

Gobblerfest — the annual involvement fair to promote opportunities within Virginia Tech’s numerous student organizations, departments, and the broader community — returns to an in-person experience this Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. The event will feature more than 700 booths, live performances, and rides. For information, maps, and FAQs, visit the Gobblerfest website.

Get outside

The weather forecast for Blacksburg and the surrounding region looks promising for the upcoming holiday weekend. The New River Valley and the surrounding locations boast picturesque beauty of the mountains, valleys, and waterways in the region. These 10 suggestions provide great opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in the area.