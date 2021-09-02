Seventh Annual Artisan Saturday To Be Held at Roanoke County’s Explore Park

Roanoke County’s Explore Park will once again host their Artisan Saturday event on September 11 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. This FREE event features artisan demonstrations, live music and special attractions highlighting the unique artistry of local craftspeople.

The day will include demonstrations from many of the Park’s gift shop artisans who create an array of unique items, such as fused glass, pottery, ink art, plein air paintings, fiber art, wood turning and one of a kind handmade jewelry.

Bo and Becky Bolinsky from Fair Acres Alpaca Farm will provide “raw alpaca fleece” Spinning Wheel and hand-knitting demonstrations, throughout the day. Alpaca products are “itch free”, warmer, softer and lighter in weight than wool and comes in an array of 22 natural shades.

Lucy Rowe Art will have hand-drawn nature postcards and artwork. Pottery and glaze demonstrations will be featured by Barbara Wise Pottery as well as Earthworks Pottery. Forest Splinters Threads, LLC will have wood burning demonstrations and wooden bowls, boxes and furniture for sale. The Visitor Center Gift Shop will also be open and will be selling delectable snacks to satisfy your cravings as well as Blue Ridge Parkway memorabilia and an array of other merchandise.

Live music from Tim Martin and Friends will take place on the Twin Creeks Brewpub Lawn from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Artisans will observe CDC guidelines for masks/face coverings and hand sanitizer will also be readily available. Most artisans will be set up outside and social distancing will be observed. We want everyone to feel comfortable, safe and able to enjoy the day to the fullest.

Make a whole day of it and take advantage of Explore Park’s hiking and biking trails and learn about some of our new amenities at the park. Bring the fishing gear and fishing license to spend an hour or two on the Roanoke River or visit the museum located in the Visitor Center. Soar through the trees at Treetop Quest from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Explore Park’s Visitor Center Gift Shop is open Thursday through Sunday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM this fall, located at Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 115. For more information on Artisan Saturday please call (540) 427.1800 or visit us on the web at www.RoanokeCountyParks.com.