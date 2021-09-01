What Staying Healthy Looks Like in 2021 

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve all learned a little more about what it looks like to stay healthy. In addition to learning how to stay safe, support immune health, prevent sickness, recognize signs of Covid, and keep those around us safe, we also learned a lot about what mental health looks like.

The truth is, health is more than just physical. While it’s important to stay safe, sanitary, and physically healthy, it’s also important to take care of your mind, especially if you felt or still feel lonely or isolated due to health reasons. If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone.

Staying healthy looks a little different this year, but we’re here to break down everything you need to know so you can take care of your wellbeing and stay healthy. Keep reading to learn more.

Learning how to Stay Safe

One of the key principles in protecting your health in 2021 is staying safe. You’ve probably heard that term used a lot recently, but what does it actually mean? How can you keep yourself and your loved ones safe from sickness and disease? Here are a few ways!

Keep Your Hands Clean

This is where a moisturizing hand sanitizer comes in handy. Instead of using hand sanitizer that can dry out hands, cause irritation, and carry that typical hand sanitizer smell, try this hand sanitizer! It doubles as skincare and hydrates dry hands without being greasy, and nourishes skin with shea butter, hibiscus, jojoba, aloe, and vitamin D. If you want to keep dry, cracked hands clean, look no further!

If You’re Sick, Stay Home

Another great way to keep those around you safe is to monitor your own health and symptoms. If you feel sick, notice flu or cold-like symptoms, or just feel a bit under the weather, stay home! This will not only benefit you by giving your body time to rest and recover, but it will keep those around you safe as well and stop the spread of germs and sickness.

Health-Conscious Nutrition

Getting balanced nutrition and the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to thrive is another vital way to stay safe and protect your own body from sickness. While diet alone is the main way you can get the vitamins and minerals you need, it can also help to supplement your diet with other products. BioHealth is an excellent brand to explore as they offer a variety of nutrition supplements made with nutrient rich algae and hydroponically sourced to become whole food supplements.

Having a clean diet doesn’t mean your diet has to be boring. In fact, consuming a healthy variety of plant based foods is a great way to enjoy tasty treats that provide the benefits of plants without the negative effects of other snacks! Packed with protein, natural sources of vitamins and minerals, and none of the added chemicals or preservatives, these snacks are a great way to enjoy a healthy diet, stay safe, and fuel your body.

A juice cleanse is another simple way to fuel your body with the nutrients it needs. These juices are designed to relieve your digestive system for a few days, replenish nutrients, help your body get rid of excess toxin build-up, and keep you hydrated. Use these juices for a full day to give your body a cleanse, or go on a multi-day fast to give your body a break. They not only taste great, but they help you feel great, too.

Staying Active

Staying healthy relies heavily on staying active. Physical exercise helps decrease the risk for sickness and disease, supports immune health, strengthens muscles and bones, fuels circulation, promotes the cardiovascular system, and can even improve mood! Exercise looks different for everyone, and each type of exercise including yoga, pilates, crossfit, HIIT, cardio, and weight lifting bring the same kind of physical and mental health benefits.

However, going to the gym isn’t always ideal. If you’re trying to minimize contact with others or if your gym has been closed since the pandemic, it can be difficult to find the right place and gear to workout. Or, might simply be unable to find the time or ability to leave the house for a trip to the gym.

Luckily, exercise can be done from the comfort of your own home with the right tools! From HIIT machines, treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, and rowing machines, you can work out whenever and where you want and bring the gym to you!

If you’re new to exercise and fitness, especially exercise from home, it’s important to nail down your form before proceeding. If you neglect form, you may perform exercises incorrectly and injure or strain yourself while doing so. Working on posture can help! Consider using arrow posture to help support posture throughout the day and minimize back pain so you can feel better while you’re exercising!

It’s also important to prioritize stretching and warming up your muscles before a workout. Jumping right in without moving a bit first can lead to injury and pain. Avoid this by jogging for a few minutes, stretching the area of your body you’re exercising, or just moving before hitting your new squat PR.

Caring for Your Mind

It’s no secret that physical health and wellness is important. Neglecting to care for physical health can have serious health consequences and lead to improper functioning, nutrient deprivation, and other physical effects. However, it’s also important to take care of mental health. It can be intimidating to start prioritizing your mental health, especially if this is your first time doing so. But even taking a few small steps can make a big difference. Let’s take a closer look at how you can take care of your mental health this year, too.

First, invest in mindfulness practice. Mindfulness is a great way to stay in touch with your mind and body. When you go through the weeks without slowing down enough to listen to what your body needs, you may experience burn out, irritability, and lack of energy. So, practicing mindfulness is a way to ask your body and mind what it needs to take care of itself. This can also help support sleep, relieve stress, boost focus, and improve your overall mental health!

Therapy and medication are other tools to be aware of that can help support your mental health. If you have specific mental health concerns like anxiety or depression, consider talking to a therapist or trying Zoloft to help with things like OCD, panic disorder, social anxiety, PTSD, and more.

Getting the help you need is something to celebrate. Talk to a trained professional to ask if mental health medication might be right for you!

Health can look like many different things. However, one of the largest strides in health and wellness culture surrounds feminine period care. Rael offers holistic care for women to help with periods, pain, vaginal health, and more.

Embrace Your Health Journey

Staying healthy looks different for everyone depending on your specific health concerns, needs, and health goals. Luckily, whether your focus is mental health, physical health, muscle building, or just protecting yourself against sickness, these tools will help you support your health and wellbeing and stay healthy.