Mill Mountain Theatre Announces 2022 Season

Mill Mountain Theatre is ready to unveil its 2022 season lineup and Roanokers can join the staff, board and students of Mill Mountain Theatre in this special season presentation.

This fun-filled night will take place on September 9th and include live performances from staff members and conservatory students throughout the night. Celebrate the resilience of live theatre with your friends and family on the Trinkle MainStage.

The 2022 Season Announcement will take place on Thursday, September 9th with food and drinks available from Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen and Brewing beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the Center in the Square’s open-air rooftop, and attendees will be invited downstairs to the Trinkle MainStage at 6:00 p.m. The announcement will begin shortly afterward at 6:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free. Masks will be required for those entering the Trinkle MainStage.

“Thank you to our community, sponsors and individual donors for all of the continued support during this season. This season has been one of planning, strategizing, trusting and at times making our best-educated guess.” Said Ginger Poole, Mill Mountain Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director since 2009. “We have planned this season with the safe return to our community at the top of our list. It is our responsibility to bring live theatre to Roanoke in the safest way we can. Thank you again for trusting us and thank you for returning to your seats, Roanoke.”