Carilion Announces New Leadership Changes

Isaiah Johnson, M.D., to Serve as Interim Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Carilion announced, today, that Isaiah Johnson, M.D., has agreed to serve as interim Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology for Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine while the system conducts the search for a new Chair.

Dr. Johnson joined Carilion in 2009. Board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Johnson currently serves as the Medical Director of Quality and Patient Safety for the department, a leadership role he has held since 2017. He practices General Ob/Gyn with a special focus on chronic pelvic pain. He is currently the Assistant Residency Program Director and the Vice-Chief of Ob/Gyn for Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s medical staff.

Dr. Johnson received his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Florida State University. He completed his medical degree and residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Florida. He is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology. He has received numerous teaching awards and is an Assistant Professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. He is a respected educator, clinician, and clinical investigator, and he has national recognition as an examiner for the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Johnson will begin his new role on Oct. 1.