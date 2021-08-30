Become Suicide Aware: Help Reduce Suicides in The Roanoke Valley

The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley (SPCRV) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) would like to share planned activities and ways people can get involved for Suicide Prevention Month in September. These efforts focus on suicide prevention, warning signs, and strive to reduce the stigma associated with suicide.

September is an important time to help spread prevention awareness about suicide. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 10 to 24-year-olds and it is estimated that over 48,000 Americans died by suicide in 2019. The Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley (SPCRV) and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) want to share planned activities and ways people can get involved. These efforts focus on suicide prevention, warning signs, and strive to reduce the stigma associated with suicide.

The kick-off event on 9/1/21 features Laura Stack, MBA, CSP, CPAE, Founder & CEO of Johnny’s Ambassadors, Inc., which was formed in 2020 after her 19-year-old son, Johnny, died by suicide. Johnny’s Ambassadors work together to educate parents and teens about the dangers of today’s highTHC marijuana on adolescent brain development, mental illness, and suicide. Parents are encouraged to attend this free virtual event.

We will also have a special event for World Suicide Prevention Day on 9/10/21 featuring Mike Washington, Seattle Fire Department and Jonathan Smith, Founder of Putting a Dent in Mental Health. Both will speak, in a Facebook Live Event through the Asking Saves webpage. The target audience will be first responders and community members and focus on taking care of your mental health and how to reach out for help.

The Suicide Prevention Month Newsletter details upcoming events on page 1 and provides important resources on page 2. Trainings and resources are available FREE for all community members.

“Suicide is an escalating epidemic that tragically touches the lives of too many people, families, and friends in our society. The ongoing pandemic has contributed to health, social, and financial stressors for countless people in the United States and across the globe. During these times of unprecedented uncertainty and stress, we encourage all in our Roanoke Valley community to take the opportunity to learn more about suicide prevention, including what you can do to help people battling thoughts of suicide. We hope the events, educational opportunities, and resources provided will result in increased knowledge, ease of asking the important question, and ultimately save lives. Please help us speak hope and demonstrate that very life matters.” – Tamara Starnes, CCO, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

Become more suicide aware by taking advantage of all the training and event opportunities throughout September. Suicide is preventable and we can all reach out and help one another.