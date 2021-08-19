VA Tech Football Chaplain Daid Gittings To Be Interstate Church Tournament Speaker

The 2021 Interstate Church of God Softball Tournament will be held in the Roanoke Valley Aug. 28 & 29. This year’s tournament worship service speaker will be David Gittings – Chaplain for the Virginia Tech football program.

Dave will be speaking at the Virginia Church of God Campground off I-81 and the Hollins exit at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. The event is open to the public.

Dave is a native of Pennsylvania where he was an established and successful entrepreneur. He is a veteran of the United States Navy. He is an ordained Minister of the Gospel. He has received training at the Charles Stanley Institute, FCA Institute for Sports Ministry, FCA Coaches Ministry Academy, FCA Coaches Ministry Director School, and Leaders of Excellence at Ashland Seminary in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dave has served as the South Central Georgia Multi-Area Director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Southeast Coast Director of Coaches Ministry, team chaplain for Glynn Academy High School Football, team chaplain for College of Coastal Georgia Basketball. He has served in leadership roles in numerous other organizations. Dave has been on staff with FCA for 18 years.

He has been married to his beautiful wife, Kim, for over 25 years. They have four children Everett, Aaron, Neisha, and Briana, and one granddaughter Aaliyah. Dave is not only the Virginia Tech Football Chaplain, but the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team has drafted him as their chaplain as well.

Dave also serves as the Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Coordinator and has been asked to give the pregame prayer for many collegiate and professional athletic teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Interstate Church of God Softball Tournament is held annually in the Roanoke Valley and this will be the 43rd year for the tournament, which raises funds for mission work in Paraguay.

This year’s tournament will have 60 church softball programs from 15 states participating. The tournament will begin with a home run derby at James I. Moyer Complex in Salem on Friday, Aug. 27 and softball games throughout the valley on both Saturday and Sunday.