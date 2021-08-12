Grammy Award-Winning Artist Plays Benefit Concert For Feeding Southwest Virginia

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Feeding Southwest Virginia was in attendance at the final virtual session of the “Tuesday Tunes benefitting Feeding Southwest Virginia” at local venue, 3rd Street Coffeehouse. Tuesday was the culminating event of a fundraising campaign that helped to raise over $21,000 for Feeding Southwest Virginia since May of 2020.

The event featured local artist Greg Trafidlo and Friends, and included a headline surprise performance by Grammy Award-winning folk artist, Tom Paxton, who made the trip to Roanoke for the occasion. The concert was broadcast live on Facebook, but also in attendance were many of the over 60 artists who donated their talents to the Tuesday Tunes concert series over the past 16 months.

“Tuesday Tunes is the amazing response of the Southwest Virginia music community and fans to the unprecedented hunger crisis precipitated by COVID-19, which resulted in plant closings, work force reductions, limited job opportunities and constraints to job re-training opportunities,” said Bob Schmucker, 3rd Street Coffeehouse Spokesperson.

“It takes a community to feed a community, said Pamela Irvine, CEO and President of Feeding Southwest Virginia. The Food Bank is so thankful for the support from 3rd Street Coffeehouse and all of their amazing artists – and we are so excited to help them celebrate their success in helping us provide over 100,000 meals to our neighbors through the Tuesday Tunes virtual concert series.”