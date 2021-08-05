6th Annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival To Be Held In Buchanan

Close your eyes and imagine walking through a field of 600,000 sunflowers, a slight warm breeze blowing through the air and a sea of yellow as far as you can see. That’s what visitors can experience at The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival, September 10th through the 19th, in Botetourt County. Visitors to the festival will enjoy over 20 plus acres of sunflowers, over 80 hand-made crafters, children’s activities, food vendors, live music and more.
Beaver Dam Farm Sunflowers, LLC offers a unique experience to visit the working farm and enjoy access to the first and largest sunflower festival and artisan show on the East Coast. At the end of the year, the sunflowers are harvested, and seeds are bagged for black oil sunflower birdseed and sold locally.
? Friday, Sept. 10
o 4pm-7pm: VIP Night
? Saturday, Sept. 11
o 9am-6pm: Opening weekend
? Saturday, Sept. 11
o 10:30am: 9/11 Tribute
? Sunday, Sept. 12
o 9am-6pm: Opening weekend
? Monday, Sept. 13
o 4pm-7pm: Open to the public
? Monday, Sept. 13
o 6:30pm: Sunset yoga
? Tuesday, Sept. 14
o 10am-2pm: Preschool field trip
? Tuesday, Sept. 14
o 5:30pm-8:00pm: Sunflowers at Sunset dinner
? Wednesday, Sept. 15
o 10am-2pm: Senior citizen field trip day
? Wednesday, Sept. 15
o 4pm-7pm: Open to the public
? Wednesday, Sept. 15
o 6pm: Goat yoga
? Thursday, Sept. 16
o 10am-2pm: Special needs children and adults field trip day
? Thursday, Sept. 16
o 4pm-7pm: Open to the public
? Friday, Sept. 17
o 5:30pm-8:00pm: Sunflowers at Sunset dinner
? Saturday, Sept. 18
o 9am-6pm: Closing weekend
? Sunday 19, Sept. 19
o 9am-6pm: Closing weekend
? Monday, Sept 20
o 6pm: Goat yoga
More information visit www.BeaverDamSunflowers.com