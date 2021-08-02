Hokie Softball To Make Stop At Sports Club; Area Youth Get Opportunity To Attend

Virginia Tech’s nationally ranked softball team will be represented at the Monday, August 16 meeting of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club.

Area youth softball players from rec-league to high school teams will have the unique opportunity to be on hand to have dinner, meet the stars and listen to the Hokies’ success story at a substantially reduced price.

Virginia Tech softball head coach Pete D’Amour and Hokie All-American pitcher Keely Rochard will be the guest speakers at the club’s monthly meeting at the Salem Civic Center. Introducing the stars will be Virginia Tech softball writer Chip Grubb who followed the team throughout the season including their Super Regional appearance in Los Angeles where the Hokies were eliminated by the UCLA Bruins in a tight 2-games-to-1 series. Club President and Hall of Fame Broadcaster Dave Ross will emcee the evening.

The Hokies recently completed one of the best season in school history, winning 37 games, and earning the program’s second ever appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals. Tech finished the 2021 season ranked 13th by ESPN and 14th in the USA Today Coaches poll. Due to the NCAA extending all eligibility due to the impact of COVID-19, every Hokie starter will return for the 2022 season and will be joined by a strong recruiting class.

D’Amour has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround for the VT program, taking a sub-.500 team in 2018 to the Super Regionals in just two full seasons. The Hokies have gone 105-30 in D’Amour’s three seasons in Blacksburg. D’Amour and his staff were recently named the NFCA Mid-Atlantic Coaching Staff of the Year for the second time in three years.,

Rochard has been a major reason for the Hokies’ success, winning 71 games for Tech, including 31 shutouts and seven no-hitters. Opposing hitters have batted .169 against her during her career at Tech and struck out 792 times.

This past season Rochard was named ACC Pitcher of tne Year and an All-American by both the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and Justin’s World of Softball. For the second straight season she finished in the Top-3 of all Division-1 in strikeouts, shutouts and wins. Rochard started 38 games in the circle and appeared in 41 contests. Her first-team All-American selection was the second in program history, joining former Tech great Angela Tincher.

All youth softball players, 18 and under, can attend at the special price of $10.00 that includes the program and dinner. Team coaches can attend for the regular member price of $17.50. Other interested parties can attend at the regular guest price of $22.00. Reservations are required and must be made by Friday, August 13th. Visit the club’s website at www.roanokevalleysportsclub.com to secure your spot under events. Choose your reservation special price by using the associated price category, with a note in the comment section of your team affiliation (if applicable) to match tne prices noted above.

The Roanoke Valley Sports Club has been in existence since the 1970s and has had an exceptional list of guest speakers for its monthly meetings, including those from the high school, college and professional ranks across the wide spectrum of various sports.

Bill Turner