Roanokers Called Upon To Help City Reimagine Recreation

Ten minutes is all it takes to help reimagine recreation in the City of Roanoke. More indoor gym space? A splash pad? Options for childcare at facilities? Here’s your chance to let us know what changes you’d like to see. The Reimagine Roanoke Online Survey is open for citizen feedback, asking questions about what residents would like to see from their recreation centers and pool facilities, how they should be maintained, and how they would like to see these changes happen.

The survey is online and available in English and Spanish. Paper copies are also in our City libraries and Eureka Park, Preston Park, and Grandin Court recreation centers. Please take a couple of minutes to answer these questions and help guide the department in making improvements.

Take the survey in English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/K6HYCMF

Take the survey in Spanish: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/K66B6D5

For more information or if you have questions, contact Stephanie Long in Parks and Recreation at [email protected] or 540-853-5847.