United Airlines Adds Roanoke to “Touchdown in College Town” Program

United Airlines has added the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport to its Touchdown in College Town Program to support additional demand expected for the Notre Dame

versus Virginia Tech football game on October 9, 2021.

United created the Touchdown in College Town Program in 2017 to connect smaller college towns to each other with special non-stop service for the big game. On Friday, October 8, the flight will depart South Bend at 5:30pm and arrive at ROA at 7:30pm. The return flight will depart ROA at 8:45am and arrive in South Bend at 10:35am. Tickets are available for purchase at www.united.com

“We are thrilled to be added to United Airlines Touchdown in College Town Program”, said Brad Boettcher, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development at ROA. “We are honored that United is adding the direct flight to make it easier for fans to get to the game. This is a great opportunity to showcase the region not only for football but as a place to live, work and play.”

The Commission works with the airlines to improve the air service that serves the region. We are open and operational if the public needs to fly and have implemented enhanced cleaning protocols, as have our airlines, to make air travel as safe as possible.