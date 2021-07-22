VA Tech Carilion School of Medicine Welcomes 12th Class

After being chosen from a record number of applications and the first-ever group to go through an entirely virtual interview process, the members of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s (VTCSOM) Class of 2025 will begin their medical education on Monday.

More than 6,400 people applied for a spot in the class, which was almost a 50 percent increase from the prior year. While applications to medical school were up across the country, the national average was about 18 percent, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).

From the record number of applicants, VTCSOM invited 305 people to interview for a position. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire process moved to a virtual format.

On July 26, the 49 members of the class will begin a week-long orientation that kicks off their four-year curriculum to earn medical doctorate (M.D.) degrees. About 55 percent of the class are women and 45 percent are men. The members of the class represent: