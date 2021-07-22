VA Tech Carilion School of Medicine Welcomes 12th Class

After being chosen from a record number of applications and the first-ever group to go through an entirely virtual interview process, the members of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s (VTCSOM) Class of 2025 will begin their medical education on Monday.
More than 6,400 people applied for a spot in the class, which was almost a 50 percent increase from the prior year. While applications to medical school were up across the country, the national average was about 18 percent, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).
From the record number of applicants, VTCSOM invited 305 people to interview for a position. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire process moved to a virtual format.
On July 26, the 49 members of the class will begin a week-long orientation that kicks off their four-year curriculum to earn medical doctorate (M.D.) degrees. About 55 percent of the class are women and 45 percent are men. The members of the class represent:
- 13 states; 10 are Virginia residents.
- 36 undergraduate institutions; two are Virginia Tech alumni.
- 10 who had applied to VTCSOM previously and were accepted this year.
- 14 students already have graduate degrees, including two with doctorates.
“Every year, I am extremely impressed with the quality of applicants to the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. We expanded the class size from 42 to 49 last year to allow more deserving applicants a spot, as interest in our school continues to grow,” said Lee Learman, dean of VTCSOM.
Another focus area for recruitment has been to continue making progress toward further diversifying the student body. “We have continued making strides to increase class diversity with this class welcoming several underrepresented minorities, a dozen who qualify as socioeconomic distanced traveled, and four who are first-generation college students,” said Melanie Prusakowski, associate dean of admissions at VTCSOM. “We continue to refine our holistic admissions process so we can seat a class that represents the patients they will serve.”
Members of the Class of 2025 also come with a wealth of experience already in both clinical and research environments. Each member has an average of more than 3,500 clinical hours and more than 3,000 research hours prior to matriculating at VTCSOM
After a week of orientation, the class will begin their regular academic schedule. They will have a White Coat Ceremony on Friday, Oct. 15, soon after completing the first block of study.
Recruitment for the Class of 2026 has already begun with the first round of interviews expected to begin in September. Like most other medical school nationwide, VTCSOM will continue with virtual interviews this year.