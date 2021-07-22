SCOTT DREYER: Do You Care About Election Integrity?

For God does not show favoritism. -Romans 2:11 (NIV)

Someone said, there are three kinds of people:

Those who make things happen. Those who watch things happen. Those who ask, “What happened?”

(Some wise guy also said, There are two kinds of people:

Those who put people into categories. And those who don’t.

But I digress….)

The issues of election fairness, access, integrity, and transparency have been hot topics lately, as well they should. I think all people across most all political stripes would agree, if we lose our free elections we have confidence in, we lost everything.

Let’s face it: the only reason our system works is because most of “We the People” agree to make it work and abide by the consequences of each election, win or lose. To abide by elections, we need to be sure they are free and fair.

I also hope most reasonable people would agree: in our elections, it should be easy to vote, but hard to cheat.

Do you want to move from the “passively watch and wonder what happened” category to the “get active and involved” category?

With that in mind, please allow me to share with you an opportunity to get involved in the civic process. My friend Melvin Adams is GOP chairman of Virginia’s sprawling 5th Congressional District, and he sent the link below.

(The 5th is the largest in area of Virginia’s eleven congressional districts. It runs from the North Carolina line and includes Danville, Martinsville, most of Franklin, Bedford, and Campbell Countries, Charlottesville/Albemarle, then up to the suburbs of Northern Virginia.)

His organization is hosting an “Election Integrity Regional Rally” on Friday and Saturday, August 6-7, in Lynchburg. Special guests that weekend include 6th District US Congressman Ben Cline, 5th District Congressman Bob Good, and the GOP slate up for statewide election this November. They are: Jason Miyares, Attorney General candidate; Winsome Sears, Lieutenant Governor candidate; and Glenn Youngkin, Gubernatorial candidate.

Special registration pricing ends August 1!

Find out more!

Election Integrity Regional Rally