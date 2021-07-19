Pour-over Coffee on Wheels Has Unique Message

What has three wheels, a hot water heater, a coffee grinder, and a collection of orange and maroon mugs?

It’s the Virginia Tech Recovery Community’s new free coffee bike, a pour-over coffee shop on wheels. But this java is free and served with an important message.

The electric tricycle, outfitted with wooden cabinets holding coffee supplies on its back, was built to travel campus and create opportunities for conversations about substance use and recovery.

Heading up the bike project is the Recovery Community, a group that supports students, faculty, and staff who are in recovery.

The e-trike launched officially last week. Starting this fall, bicycling baristas will ride it around campus and to events, hand grind the coffee beans provided by Red Rooster Coffee in Floyd, and talk about recovery and related campus programs. All donations for the coffee will support the Recovery Community.

The e-trike is one of several initiatives to grow Virginia Tech’s Recovery Community. Read more about the group in this recent Virginia Tech Magazine story.

The idea for the e-trike rolled out in the spring of 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. After learning about a similar bike that promotes students in recovery at Virginia Commonwealth University, Joshua Redding, a counselor and assistant director at Hokie Wellness who coordinates the Recovery Community, proposed the idea for Virginia Tech’s own version to Martha Sullivan. Sullivan is an associate professor of practice and chair of the university’s industrial design program.

Redding visited Sullivan’s classes to talk about the idea and its purpose. Also, Michael Whalen, a 2020 Virginia Tech graduate and a member of the Recovery Community, spoke to the students about how the community helped him during his journey with alcohol use.

https://video.vt.edu/media/1_kh8xayk3