A Lifetime of Making The Best Better: 4-H Laid The Foundation for John Dooley’s Career

John Dooley sat at his desk on the last day of summer camp when a young boy walked up to him and told him how great the last week had been. It may have been the best week of their life, he told Dooley.

“That is fabulous!” Dooley said. “If you thought this year was good, just wait until you come back next year.”

The camper paused as the excitement drained from his face.

“No, Big John,” the boy said slowly. “I don’t know if I will be alive this time next year. I just wanted you to know you had a major impact on who I am.”

That was in 1985, the third year of Camp Fantastic, a summer camp for children who have cancer or have recovered from it that is run out of the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center, where Dooley was director at the time.

Thirty-six years later, Dooley still remembers that boy — and the impact of helping youth through 4-H has had on him over the years. Though Dooley has had a plethora of roles at Virginia Tech – including being the CEO of the Virginia Tech Foundation, a role from which he recently stepped down— he said his experiences in 4-H shaped who he is both as a leader and a person.

“4-H has contributed so much to who I am today,” Dooley said. “I would not have had the life that I have without 4-H.”

And some say that 4-H has benefited from Dooley just as much as Dooley benefited from it.

“Without John Dooley, Virginia 4-H would not be what it is today,” said Jeremy Johnson, state 4-H program leader. “He has been instrumental in truly giving youth the opportunities to succeed and become strong, confident leaders in their communities, the commonwealth, and the nation. He spent his entire career making the best better. We are all thankful for John’s many contributions to 4-H and Virginia’s youth.”