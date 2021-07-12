Youth Golfers Have a Lot of Fun Apparel Options for The Coming Season

2020 was an incredibly strange and uneven year for sports, not just for professionals but at the youth and local levels as well. And while golfers were back in action sooner than most athletes at these levels, it’s fair to say a lot of youth golfers missed out on ordinary school seasons, tournament structures, and so on.

Things will be a lot more normal when schools and sports schedules resume this fall though, which naturally has a lot of area golfers early anticipating getting back into action. And given these circumstances it seems only fitting that there happens to be a lot of fun apparel and equipment making the rounds for golfers in 2021. As area golfers begin to prepare for fall tournaments and school practices then, we thought we’d point out some of the highlights that can make this exciting return to normal all the more enjoyable.

Jordan Brand Golf Shoes

The Nike Jordan Brand has been in the habit of putting out golf shoes for years now. Michael Jordan himself is known to be an avid (if not obsessive) golfer, so it’s no surprise that he’s expanded one of the world’s most recognizable athletic shoe brands into golf. This year however, there’s a particularly exciting release on the way in the form of the Air Jordan 4 Golf Flight Suit. When ranking the shoes that have sustained the Jordan brand over decades, notable lists tend to list the Air Jordan 4 near the top, which makes it something of an iconic shoe among sneakerheads. But this version of the shoe, retrofitted for golf and showcasing the teal color of the Charlotte Hornets basketball franchise (which Jordan owns), is truly something special. The Jordan 4 has been remade for golf before, but not in this color scheme. For that reason they’ll be in high demand. However, they’ll also add some fun to the exciting new golf season for any young player.

A Happy Gilmore Kit

It may be nearly 25 years old, but Happy Gilmore is still a beloved golf comedy, and one that holds up pretty well for younger generations. Given this, it will undoubtedly excite a lot of young golfers to learn that Extra Butter and Adidas have linked up for a golf collection that celebrates the legendary film. The collection features looks reminiscent of characters and scenes from Happy Gilmore, and is even being marketed by Christopher McDonald himself (who plays golf baddie Shooter McGavin in the movie). Best of all though is that this line isn’t just a spoof. It’s attractive, functional, and comfortable, making it fun and useful out on the course. (Our favorite touch is the finger-pistols “Shooter” logo that’s been subtly worked onto some of the pieces.)

Birds Of Condor Apparel

Last but not least, we want to highlight the growing prominence of a vibrant and stylish apparel brand called Birds Of Condor. The brand actually emerged a few years ago in Australia, and basically stated a mission to give golfers fashionable options that embraced the fun of golf without any of the uptight or “stuffy” aspects of the sport. The result is basically a lifestyle brand of athletic apparel perfect for the golf course but suitable for everyday wear as well — and frankly it’s a lot more appealing than a lot of the more mainstream golf lines out there. These days, the company is designing everything from fun hats, to men’s and women’s tops, to golf towels and ball markers. It’s all good stuff, and does a nice job of capturing how a lot of young people are beginning to help the sport evolve and modernize.

With options like these for outfitting and equipment out there, an exciting return to regular golf this fall will be even more festive.