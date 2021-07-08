Virginia Western’s Chef Polfelt Named to ACF Culinary Team USA

Culinary faculty member will help represent the U.S. at competitions in Germany

The American Culinary Federation (ACF) recently announced that Virginia Western’s Ted Polfelt, CEC, CCA, AAC, will be a member of the ACF Culinary Team USA 2024. After three rigorous rounds of tryouts, Polfelt was chosen to compete with the team at the 2022 Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg, Germany, and at the 2024 IKA Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart, Germany.

“I’m truly honored, humbled, and excited on being part of this team. An opportunity to represent my country, the American Culinary Federation, Virginia Western, and my community is immeasurable,” Polfelt said. “We have a lot of work to do, but we can’t wait to get started.”

Polfelt and the team will start practicing their entries together in August. Chef Kevin Storm, CEC, AAC, serves as team manager and the following chefs will be joining Polfelt on the team.

Chef Logan Christensen, CEC, St. Louis Country Club, St. Louis

Chef Troman Avenido Felizmenio, Waldorf Astoria, Palm Desert, California

Chef Dan Holtgrave, CEC, Old Warson Country Club, O’Fallon, St. Louis

Chef Timothy Recher, CEC, AAC, Quail West Golf & Country Club, Naples, Florida

Chef James K. Storm, St. Louis Country Club, St Louis

“These chefs exemplify the best of the best,” Chef Storm said. “Over the next four years, team members will devote their time and energy to represent the United States on the world stage. We give great thanks to their employers for supporting the chefs on their journey. Also, thank you to Jones Dairy Farm for their sponsorship of the team.”