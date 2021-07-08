Cave Spring High School Finally Gets Chance to Cut Ribbon on New Building

Public invited to an open house event to tour the school

Cave Spring High School is inviting parents, alumni and the general public to attend a ribbon cutting and open house event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. Those attending will have the opportunity to tour the recently rebuilt and expanded high school.

“We’re’ excited to allow the public to come in and see the newly renovated Cave Spring High School,” said Mike Wray, Cave Spring member of the Roanoke County School Board and CSHS alumnus.

Originally intended to take place shortly after the project was completed in Fall 2020, a public celebration had to be postponed due to COVID-19 regulations at the time, which significantly restricted the number of attendees for indoor events.

At 11:00 AM on the same day as the open house, students and staff are invited to unwrap history found in the time capsule enclosed outside the auditorium 21 years ago. (Class of 2000, It’s finally time!) Spread the word to other alumni and come out to reminisce about days past.