National Academic All American Recognizes North Cross Student Athletes

Twelve members of the North Cross School Class of 2021 were recently awarded National Academic All-American status by the National High School Coaches Association. The National High School Coaches Association honors the nation’s finest student athletes as High School Academic All-Americans. To qualify, nominees must carry at least a 3.6 grade point average on a 4.0 scale

James Jackson was named 1st Team All-American for football, Daniel Byrnes was named 2nd Team All-American for Swimming, and Grayson Bloomfield, David Caldwell, Brady Cole, Julia H’Doubler, Zaid Fada, Chloe Hunt, Natalie Lorens, Malek Thabet, Margaret Tower, and John Woltz all received Honorable Mentions.

For context, each year only around 100 high school athletes nationally earn places on each of the 1st and 2nd teams, and only around 300 earn honorable mentions.