Preschool Teacher Offers Virtual Curriculum Free to Parents

Denise Shields knows from 12 years of teaching preschoolers that when she holds up a circle and asks, “What is this shape?” some of them will answer, “It’s a ball!”

That’s why in her recorded video lesson on shapes—one of a series of 40 half-hour lessons Shields offers to parents for free—she pauses for a beat before saying, “That’s right, it does look like a ball! But what shape is a ball?”

“You have to talk to the camera as if the camera is a child,” said Shields, who operates Creative Kids Preschool—and now also Creative Kids Virtual Preschool—out of her Stafford County home. “Children will know if you fake it.”

In the videos, if “Ms. Denise” messes up, she doesn’t stop and re-record. Instead, she’ll say, “Oh, my brain just isn’t working today! Does that ever happen to you?”

From the feedback she’s gotten from parents who use her virtual curriculum, it seems kids know Shields is not faking it.

“I’ve had parents tell me, ‘My child thought you could see him,’” Shields said. “One parent told me, ‘You’re like a girl Mr. Rogers.’ I’ll take that as the ultimate compliment!”

Shields developed her virtual preschool curriculum in the fall as a response to the pandemic, and it’s already being used by thousands of families around the country and the world, including some in Poland, China, Spain and Greece.

“It just took off,” she said.