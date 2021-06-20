Miss Virginia 2021 / Miss Virginia Outstanding Teen Crowned at Berglund Center

The new Miss Virginia 2021 is Tatum Sheppard, Miss Central Virginia, crowned by Miss Virginia 2019-2020 Dot Kelly at Berglund Center in Roanoke.
Sheppard, a graduate of Liberty University, performed a Broadway Vocal for the talent portion of the competition. During her year of as Miss Virginia, she will champion her Social Impact Initiative, Mentoring Matters.
Sheppard will advance to the Miss America Competition, to be broadcast live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut later this year.
2021 Miss Virginia Finalists
|Award
|Name
|Title
|Scholarship
|1st Runner Up
|Sarah Robinson
|Arlington
|$7,000
|2nd Runner Up
|Breana Turner
|Greater Charlottesville
|$5,000
|3rd Runner Up
|Madeline Jarvis
|Shenandoah Valley
|$4,000
|4th Runner Up
|Dominga Murray
|Roanoke Valley
|$3,000
2021 Miss Virginia Semi-Finalists
|Name
|Title
|Scholarship
|Rosie Hartwell
|Mountain Laurel
|$1,500
|Aria Austin
|Greater Richmond
|$1,500
|Tia Monet Flores
|Cardinal
|$1,500
|Reagan Delp
|Blue Ridge
|$1,500
|Alexia Williams
|Lynchburg
|$1,500
Additionally, each non-finalist receives a $1,000 scholarship.
Additional Cash Scholarships Awarded to Candidates for Miss Virginia 2021
|Award
|Recipient
|Title
|Amount
|Preliminary Talent Group A
|Dominga Murray
|Roanoke Valley
|$1,000
|Preliminary Talent Group B
|Aria Austin
|Greater Richmond
|$1,000
|On Stage Interview Group A
|Dominga Murray
|Roanoke Valley
|$500
|On Stage Interview Group B
|Sarah Robinson
|Arlington
|$500
|Coletta Schreier Non-Finalist Talent Award
|Annika Suh
|Virginia Beach
|$500
|Self-Development Essay Scholarship Winner
|Madeline Jarvis
|Shenandoah Valley
|$2,500
|Self-Development Essay Scholarship Finalist
|Sarah Robinson
|Arlington
|$1,250
|Self-Development Essay Scholarship Finalist
|Rosie Hartwell
|Mountain Laurel
|$1,250
|People’s Choice
|Reagan Delp
|Blue Ridge
|$500
|Caitlin Uze Legacy of Kindness
|Tia Monet Flores
|Cardinal
|$500
|Making it Matter
|Lilly Summy
|Southside Virginia
|$500
|Dot Kelly Diversity
|Sarah Robinson
|Arlington
|$500
|Overall Evening Wear
|Tatum Sheppard
|Central Virginia
|$500
|STEM
|Breana Turner
|Greater Charlottesville
|$1,500
|Non-finalist Interview
|Faith Allen
|Greater Franklin County
|$300
|Top Fundraiser
|Sarah Robinson
|Arlington
|$500
|AAH Award named for Adaline Amelia Hogan
|Dominga Murray
|Roanoke Valley
|$1,000
|Ad Sales
|Commonwealth
|Dorothy Cosner
|$250
Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021 is Ella Strickland
– The new Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021 is Ella Strickland, Miss Commonwealth’s Outstanding Teen, crowned by Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2019-2020 Morgan Rhudy tonight at Berglund Center in Roanoke.
Strickland, of Warrenton, is a graduate of Kettle Run High School and will attend Hollins University. She also won the talent award with her musical theater vocal performance. Her Social Impact Initiative is Type 1 Diabetes Research and Support.
Strickland will advance to the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition next month at Loews Royal Pacific at Universal Orlando in Florida.
2021 Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen Finalists
|Award
|Name
|Title
|Scholarship
|1st Runner Up
|Ayana Johnson
|Piedmont Region
|$1,000
|2nd Runner Up
|Haley Day
|Lynchburg
|$750
|3rd Runner Up
|Jordan Welker
|Roanoke Valley
|$500
|4th Runner Up
|Adrianna Myles
|Mountain Laurel
|$250
Additional Cash Scholarships Awarded to Candidates for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021
|Award
|Recipient
|Title
|Amount
|Talent
|Ella Strickland
|Commonwealth
|$500
|People’s Choice
|Adrianna Myles
|Mountain Laurel
|$500
|Overall Evening Wear
|Ella Strickland
|Commonwealth
|$500
|Top SpotFund Fundraiser
|Haley Day
|Lynchburg
|$500
We are just 24 hours away from the crowning of Miss Virginia 2021 tomorrow night at Berglund Center during a finale hosted by Virginia’s four Miss Americas. Tickets available at www.roanokelive.com.