Miss Virginia 2021 / Miss Virginia Outstanding Teen Crowned at Berglund Center

0
Miss Virginia 2021, Tatum Sheppard

The new Miss Virginia 2021 is Tatum Sheppard, Miss Central Virginia, crowned by Miss Virginia 2019-2020 Dot Kelly at Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Sheppard, a graduate of Liberty University, performed a Broadway Vocal for the talent portion of the competition. During her year of as Miss Virginia, she will champion her Social Impact Initiative, Mentoring Matters.

Sheppard will advance to the Miss America Competition, to be broadcast live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut later this year.

2021 Miss Virginia Finalists

Award Name Title Scholarship
1st Runner Up Sarah Robinson Arlington $7,000
2nd Runner Up Breana Turner Greater Charlottesville $5,000
3rd Runner Up Madeline Jarvis Shenandoah Valley $4,000
4th Runner Up Dominga Murray Roanoke Valley $3,000

 

2021 Miss Virginia Semi-Finalists

Name Title Scholarship
Rosie Hartwell Mountain Laurel $1,500
Aria Austin Greater Richmond $1,500
Tia Monet Flores Cardinal $1,500
Reagan Delp Blue Ridge $1,500
Alexia Williams Lynchburg $1,500

Additionally, each non-finalist receives a $1,000 scholarship.

 

Additional Cash Scholarships Awarded to Candidates for Miss Virginia 2021

Award Recipient Title Amount
Preliminary Talent Group A Dominga Murray Roanoke Valley $1,000
Preliminary Talent Group B Aria Austin Greater Richmond $1,000
On Stage Interview Group A Dominga Murray Roanoke Valley $500
On Stage Interview Group B Sarah Robinson Arlington $500
Coletta Schreier Non-Finalist Talent Award Annika Suh Virginia Beach $500
Self-Development Essay Scholarship Winner Madeline Jarvis Shenandoah Valley $2,500
Self-Development Essay Scholarship Finalist Sarah Robinson Arlington $1,250
Self-Development Essay Scholarship Finalist Rosie Hartwell Mountain Laurel $1,250
People’s Choice Reagan Delp Blue Ridge $500
Caitlin Uze Legacy of Kindness Tia Monet Flores Cardinal $500
Making it Matter Lilly Summy Southside Virginia $500
Dot Kelly Diversity Sarah Robinson Arlington $500
Overall Evening Wear Tatum Sheppard Central Virginia $500
STEM Breana Turner Greater Charlottesville $1,500
Non-finalist Interview Faith Allen Greater Franklin County $300
Top Fundraiser Sarah Robinson Arlington $500
AAH Award named for Adaline Amelia Hogan Dominga Murray Roanoke Valley $1,000
Ad Sales Commonwealth Dorothy Cosner $250

 

Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021, Ella Strickland

Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021 is Ella Strickland

The new Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021 is Ella Strickland, Miss Commonwealth’s Outstanding Teen, crowned by Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2019-2020 Morgan Rhudy tonight at Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Strickland, of Warrenton, is a graduate of Kettle Run High School and will attend Hollins University. She also won the talent award with her musical theater vocal performance. Her Social Impact Initiative is Type 1 Diabetes Research and Support.

Strickland will advance to the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition next month at Loews Royal Pacific at Universal Orlando in Florida.

2021 Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen Finalists

Award Name Title Scholarship
1st Runner Up Ayana Johnson Piedmont Region $1,000
2nd Runner Up Haley Day Lynchburg $750
3rd Runner Up Jordan Welker Roanoke Valley $500
4th Runner Up Adrianna Myles Mountain Laurel $250

 

Additional Cash Scholarships Awarded to Candidates for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021

Award Recipient Title Amount
Talent Ella Strickland Commonwealth $500
People’s Choice Adrianna Myles Mountain Laurel $500
Overall Evening Wear Ella Strickland Commonwealth $500
Top SpotFund Fundraiser Haley Day Lynchburg $500

 

We are just 24 hours away from the crowning of Miss Virginia 2021 tomorrow night at Berglund Center during a finale hosted by Virginia’s four Miss Americas. Tickets available at www.roanokelive.com.

 