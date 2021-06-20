Miss Virginia 2021 / Miss Virginia Outstanding Teen Crowned at Berglund Center

The new Miss Virginia 2021 is Tatum Sheppard, Miss Central Virginia, crowned by Miss Virginia 2019-2020 Dot Kelly at Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Sheppard, a graduate of Liberty University, performed a Broadway Vocal for the talent portion of the competition. During her year of as Miss Virginia, she will champion her Social Impact Initiative, Mentoring Matters.

Sheppard will advance to the Miss America Competition, to be broadcast live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut later this year.

2021 Miss Virginia Finalists

Award Name Title Scholarship 1st Runner Up Sarah Robinson Arlington $7,000 2nd Runner Up Breana Turner Greater Charlottesville $5,000 3rd Runner Up Madeline Jarvis Shenandoah Valley $4,000 4th Runner Up Dominga Murray Roanoke Valley $3,000

2021 Miss Virginia Semi-Finalists

Name Title Scholarship Rosie Hartwell Mountain Laurel $1,500 Aria Austin Greater Richmond $1,500 Tia Monet Flores Cardinal $1,500 Reagan Delp Blue Ridge $1,500 Alexia Williams Lynchburg $1,500

Additionally, each non-finalist receives a $1,000 scholarship.

Additional Cash Scholarships Awarded to Candidates for Miss Virginia 2021

Award Recipient Title Amount Preliminary Talent Group A Dominga Murray Roanoke Valley $1,000 Preliminary Talent Group B Aria Austin Greater Richmond $1,000 On Stage Interview Group A Dominga Murray Roanoke Valley $500 On Stage Interview Group B Sarah Robinson Arlington $500 Coletta Schreier Non-Finalist Talent Award Annika Suh Virginia Beach $500 Self-Development Essay Scholarship Winner Madeline Jarvis Shenandoah Valley $2,500 Self-Development Essay Scholarship Finalist Sarah Robinson Arlington $1,250 Self-Development Essay Scholarship Finalist Rosie Hartwell Mountain Laurel $1,250 People’s Choice Reagan Delp Blue Ridge $500 Caitlin Uze Legacy of Kindness Tia Monet Flores Cardinal $500 Making it Matter Lilly Summy Southside Virginia $500 Dot Kelly Diversity Sarah Robinson Arlington $500 Overall Evening Wear Tatum Sheppard Central Virginia $500 STEM Breana Turner Greater Charlottesville $1,500 Non-finalist Interview Faith Allen Greater Franklin County $300 Top Fundraiser Sarah Robinson Arlington $500 AAH Award named for Adaline Amelia Hogan Dominga Murray Roanoke Valley $1,000 Ad Sales Commonwealth Dorothy Cosner $250

Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021 is Ella Strickland

– The new Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021 is Ella Strickland, Miss Commonwealth’s Outstanding Teen, crowned by Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2019-2020 Morgan Rhudy tonight at Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Strickland, of Warrenton, is a graduate of Kettle Run High School and will attend Hollins University. She also won the talent award with her musical theater vocal performance. Her Social Impact Initiative is Type 1 Diabetes Research and Support.

Strickland will advance to the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition next month at Loews Royal Pacific at Universal Orlando in Florida.

2021 Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen Finalists

Award Name Title Scholarship 1st Runner Up Ayana Johnson Piedmont Region $1,000 2nd Runner Up Haley Day Lynchburg $750 3rd Runner Up Jordan Welker Roanoke Valley $500 4th Runner Up Adrianna Myles Mountain Laurel $250

Additional Cash Scholarships Awarded to Candidates for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021

Award Recipient Title Amount Talent Ella Strickland Commonwealth $500 People’s Choice Adrianna Myles Mountain Laurel $500 Overall Evening Wear Ella Strickland Commonwealth $500 Top SpotFund Fundraiser Haley Day Lynchburg $500

