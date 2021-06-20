Grandin Theatre Returns to First-Run New Release Model Starting Friday, July 9th

The Grandin Theatre Foundation has announced that starting on July 9th, the Grandin will return to being a first-run new release movie theater once again.

After a challenging year for the cinematic and performing arts industry, public confidence and industry movement has created an optimal environment for first-run new releases to return to the big screen. The Grandin will begin by delivering a weekend only model showing films on Friday, Saturday, and Sundays. The Foundation will continue to examine the model with the hope to return to seven days a week starting in the fall.

Starting Friday, July 9th, the Grandin will be screening:

BLACK WIDOW – Marvel’s much awaited release following the life of Natasha Romanoff.

IN THE HEIGHTS – From the mind of Lin-Manuel Miranda of HAMILTON.

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER – 2021 Best Documentary Feature.

THE FATHER – 2021 Best Actor Oscar Winner (Anthony Hopkins) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

“We are beyond excited to return to our first-run screening model and provide our patrons with new releases again after a very challenging year”, said Ian Fortier, Executive Director of the Grandin Theatre Foundation. “With public confidence rising and the flow of content from Hollywood increasing, we feel it is an optimal time to bring our community and our patrons real time content again. We are optimistic that our programming will provide high quality cinematic experiences to our visitors.”

The Grandin Theatre will continue to practice safety-first protocols including advanced ticketing, dedicated time between films for cleaning, and staff mask wearing to ensure patron confidence when attending screenings at the Theatre.

Tickets for all releases will be available online on June 18th at www.grandintheatre.com and at the box office on the day of shows.