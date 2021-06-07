Lyrics on The Lake Songwriters Festival Begins June 23

After taking a year off due to the Covid pandemic, the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival returns on Wednesday, June 23 and will run through Sunday, June 27 at multiple venues around Smith Mountain Lake.

The largest songwriters festival on the east coast, the Festival provides great musical entertainment and an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the Nashville’s most talented songwriters, as well as raises money for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals, through The Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation.

The Festival will run for five days, with nine shows taking place at four different venues around Smith Mountain Lake and will feature 20 songwriters. There is no cover charge to attend most of these events, however tax-deductible donations for the CMN Hospitals will be gratefully accepted.

The Festival opens at 6:30pm on Wednesday, June 23 at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta, and will include the championship round of the Lyrics on the Lake Open-Mic Competition. The champion will receive a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, a session with professional songwriters, a showcase performance at a popular Nashville club and a spot in next year’s Songwriters Festival.

This year, there will also be a special V.I.P. meet-and-greet event, hosted by B99.9FM’s Gene Allen and Robynn Jaymes at 7:00pm on Thursday, June 24 at The Pavilion at Blackwater Junction. Availability of tickets for this event will be posted on the Lyrics Facebook page. Friday, June 25 will feature afternoon shows at Mango’s, beginning at noon, and at Drifter’s in Moneta at 2:00pm. Saturday, June 26 will again feature an afternoon show at Mango’s, beginning at noon, and another at 2:00pm at Magnum Point Marina in Union Hall.

Mango’s will also be hosting two concerts during the Festival. These concerts will take place Friday, June 25 at 7:00pm with The Bottom of the Barrel, and Saturday, June 26, at 7:00pm with Sarah Beth Terry and Friends. There will be a $10.00 cover charge for each of these concerts, with proceeds also going to the CMN Hospitals through Lyrics on the Lake.

The Festival will culminate at Mango’s on Sunday, June 27 with Worship on the Water at 10:00am, followed by an afternoon-long show beginning at noon, hosted by B99.9FM’s Robynn Jaymes and Dan Taylor. Within this show will be an auction with an opportunity to purchase various valuable items and collectibles to commemorate the Festival experience, with proceeds also going to the CMN Hospitals.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals is an organization which raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada, to provide training, research, equipment and care for the treatment of children with all manner of diseases and injuries. Contributions collected at the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival will be used by Carilion Children’s, Centra Virginia Baptist and Lynchburg General hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg, Virginia, to benefit the children of our own local communities.

Lyrics on the Lake is a local, all-volunteer organization dedicated to serving the community, especially its children, through fundraising, toy drives, flood relief efforts and other activities. The organization does this primarily through hosting musical events, such as the Songwriters Festival.

Lyrics on the Lake’s parent organization, The Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation is a non-profit organization, inspired by the life of Erik Blumenfeld, that provides mentorship, consulting and other resources for artists and entrepreneurs in the music industry. In return, it requires its recipients to repay them by “paying it forward,” by serving other charitable organizations such as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.