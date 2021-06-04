Mill Mountain Zoo Welcomes Heritage Breed, Launches Naming Contest

Mill Mountain Zoo and Wildlife Conservancy is welcoming five new residents to its Zoo. Two female goats and three kids now reside in its hoof stock. As part of the Zoo’s mission to promote an understanding and appreciation of wildlife, these myotonic heritage goats represent a learning opportunity about local livestock.

Heritage breeds are traditional livestock that were carefully bred to develop specific traits that make them well-adapted to their local environment. Heritage breeds store a wealth of genetic resources and Mill Mountain Zoo works to preserve those traits while helping to maintain diversity among livestock.

To make the arrival of the goats even more enjoyable to its visitors, the Zoo launched a naming contest for the three kids. Between now and June 18, any member of the community may submit a name via the Zoo’s Facebook page, by emailing its Development Director ([email protected]), or on Zoo grounds in its Gift Shop.

Zookeepers will narrow the choices from those received. Monetary voting will begin on July 10 with each vote costing $1. Voting is encouraged online or in the Zoo’s Gift Shop. The winning names will be announced on Monday, July 12.

“Myotonic goats are a heritage breed and part of our continuing effort to highlight endangered livestock breed,” said Robin Lentz, Animal Programs and Facilities Director.

The Zoo is also celebrating “International Ungulate Day” on June 5 and is hosting “Go Hog Wild” during its normal admission hours 10-4pm. This event will celebrate all things hoofed. There will be keeper chats, crafts, and even beer. Normal admission prices will be charged for entry.