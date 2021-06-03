Miss Virginia Pageant Comes Home To Roanoke

The Miss Virginia Pageant will be making a return to Roanoke after a 4 year hiatus. The three night event will welcome the last Miss Virginia winner, Dot Kelly. Kelly will not be the only former winner in attendance as she will be joined by four former Miss Virginias who went on to win the Miss America Pageant.

Roanoker and longtime Miss Virginia enthusiast Lowell Hill also returns to the stage. Lowell is a past Miss Virginia board president, emcee, and vocalist who has supported the program for decades in many ways, not only by performing, but also by raising money for Miss Virginia scholarships.

The Miss Virginia preliminary competition starts at 7:30 PM Thursday, June 17. The Outstanding Teen competition and Teens in Training program will be held at 7:30 PM Friday, June 18. The final Miss Virginia competition begins at 8 PM Saturday, June 19.