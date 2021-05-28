Happy 70th Anniversary, Ken and Jane Dreyer!

Ken and Jane Dreyer of Hardy celebrate their 70th anniversary of Christian marriage on June 3. They were wed on 6/3/1951 because Ken’s draft was set to send him to serve with the army 7th Division in the Korean War. Their union produced four children: Larry (Sharon), Diane, Mark (Dr. Elizabeth), and Scott (Deborah). Originally from Indiana, they moved to Roanoke in 1965 with Ken’s transfer with Eli Lilly/Elizabeth Arden. Ken and Jane so value education, all four of their children graduated from William and Mary and have five master’s degrees and one PhD among them. They are blessed with 10 grandchildren: Ken, Tyler, twins Meredith & Laura, John, Grace, Harmony, Sarah Jane, Victor, and David, and 10 great-grandchildren. They have visited all 50 states, five continents, and about 40 foreign countries. They are members of Halesford Baptist Church and the Gideons. They stay physically, mentally, and socially active with church life and ministry, gardening, exercise, voracious reading, family, friends, birdwatching, politics, and current events. They follow the advice of Zig Ziglar: “Every day read the Bible and the newspaper, so you know what both sides are up to.” They trust Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. They give God the glory; please share their joy.