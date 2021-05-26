Good Samaritan Names First Chief Philanthropy Officer

Betsy Whitney has been selected as Chief Philanthropy Officer (CPO) for Good Samaritan, the only non-profit, community-based advanced illness/hospice provider serving southwest Virginia. Betsy is the first CPO in the organization’s history.

Betsy earned a BA in International Relations from Roanoke College and a Certificate in Fund Raising Management from the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University. She developed a strong sense of devotion for the not-for-profit sector through her eighteen years of fundraising experience with Total Action for Progress (TAP), Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and the Carilion Clinic Foundation. Currently, Betsy serves on the Roanoke Arts Commission and is a member of the Roanoke Women’s Foundation.

“We are so excited to have Betsy join our team,” said Aaron Housh, Good Samaritan’s CEO. “Betsy brings a strong passion for the work of non-profits and invaluable skills as Good Sam builds on our 30-year foundation of serving communities in the Roanoke and New River valleys.”

Betsy will lead Good Samaritan’s development efforts and help secure funding for Good Sam’s strategic initiatives, including the creation and launch of the organization’s first capital campaign.

“The compassion and strength of the Good Sam team, accompanied with the organization’s mission, resonates with me,” said Betsy. “Good Sam has the right recipe to advance its philanthropic efforts.”