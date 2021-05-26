Carilion Clinic Updates Hospital Visitation to Green Level Restrictions

Carilion experts continue to monitor the level of COVID-19 spread in the immediate community surrounding each hospital. With the decrease in community spread, Carilion is updating hospital visitation restrictions to the green level for some facilities as early as Wednesday, May 26.

All hospitals have been at yellow level visitation restrictions since March of this year. The primary change when transitioning to green level visitation will be allowing two visitors per day for adults during an inpatient stay (previously, they were only allowed one in most cases). Other restrictions still remain to keep staff, patients and visitors safe.

Starting Wednesday, May 26, the following hospitals will move to green level visitation restrictions:

Carilion Giles Community Hospital

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital will transition to green level visitation restrictions starting Tuesday, June 1.

Read the visitation policy here.