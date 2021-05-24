Overdose Deaths Up an Astounding 38.7% in Virginia

For the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated news headlines, but there is a second health crisis happening in America. A team of analysts found that drug overdose deaths have risen by nearly 27% in the last year. Nationwide, more than 87,000 people died of an overdose in 2020, nearly 20,000 more than in 2019.

Key findings: Nationwide, 87,203 people died of an overdose in 2020, compared to 68,757 in 2019.

Louisiana, Kentucky and West Virginia have had the highest increases in overdose-related deaths.

Pennsylvania, Florida and California had the highest numbers of overdose deaths overall.

Combined, opioids account for nearly 70% of overdose deaths.

The increase in overdose-related deaths has struck some states particularly hard. Louisiana, Kentucky and West Virginia saw increases of nearly 50% or more, while 18 other states had 30% or more increases in overdose-related deaths. South Dakota is the only state that saw a decrease in overdose deaths.

OVERDOSE DEATHS IN AMERICA 2019-2020 State # of overdose deaths in 2019 # of overdose deaths in 2020 % change in overdose deaths 2019-2020 Additional overdose deaths Louisiana 1,185 1,816 53.2% 631 Kentucky 1,300 1,939 49.2% 639 West Virginia 811 1,208 49.0% 397 Colorado 1,038 1,478 42.4% 440 South Carolina 1,107 1,568 41.6% 461 Tennessee 2,033 2,865 40.9% 832 Florida 5,251 7,394 40.8% 2,143 Wyoming 69 96 39.1% 27 Mississippi 335 465 38.8% 130 Virginia 1,451 2,013 38.7% 562

View all rows

Opioids are the leading cause of overdose deaths. Since 2015, opioids have accounted for nearly 65,000 deaths, 34% of all drug overdoses. If we factor in synthetic, natural and semi-synthetic opioids, then the number of opioid-related deaths since 2015 rises to 129,000 — 70% of all overdose deaths.

The dramatic rise in opioid-related overdose deaths hasn’t gone unnoticed. The U.S. Government recently unveiled a five-part plan to address the growing number of overdose deaths. One key component of the plan is a $125 billion expansion of prevention, treatment and recovery services. Health care coverage varies by state, but most health insurance plans cover substance abuse treatment. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please consult the resource below.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)