Elks Lodge 197 Continues Tradition of Scholarship Awards

Over four decades and counting.

Like the Energizer bunny, the local Elks Lodge 197 Scholarship Night just keeps on going and going. And, impressively giving out scholarships to deserving high school seniors along the way.

Thursday night, the 43rd annual Elks Valedictorian Scholarship Night rolled out the red carpet as seven area high school seniors received $1,000 scholarships to continue their education at the college level.

Although COVID-19 restrictions prevented the gathering of all valedictorians and their families from 17 regional high schools, the Elks committee will acknowledge those achievers directly through each school’s administration. However, the scholarship winners were on hand for a special outdoor ceremony led by Elk officials, Elks Club 197 scholarship chairman Dave Ross, along with guest speaker and former Roanoke College basketball coach Ed Green who gave an inspiring message for the seniors and their families.

Former speakers have included mayors, congressmen, athletic stars, coaches and community leaders.

The seventeen regional high schools include Cave Spring, Craig County, Faith Christian, Franklin County, Glenvar, Hidden Valley, James River, Lord Botetourt, North Cross, Northside, Patrick Henry, Roanoke Catholic, Roanoke Valley Christian School, Salem, Staunton River, William Byrd and William Fleming.

“This night and scholarship awards ceremony is very satisfying,” Ross, who has been associated with picking the winners for 30 years, noted prior to Thursday’s presentation. “A large number of scholarships center solely around athletics, but the Elks scholarship winners you see here tonight have our highest honor because of what these young women and men have also achieved academically in the classroom, but also because they were involved in various aspects of the community. The winners over the years have gone on to very successful professional careers and being noted for their high character and integrity in the community.”

“For the second straight year we couldn’t get the large number of exceptional valedictorians together because of COVID protocol, but we figured out a way to get the scholarship winners here,” Ross continued. “We have a wide variety of winners again this year. If we have an Elks member, whether a mom, dad or grandparents, who have a graduating senior in their family, they are given first consideration. When we began this 43 years ago winners were limited to Roanoke City and Roanoke County. Today, it has expanded to the list of 17 public and private schools throughout the region. I’d also like to thank Sammy Oakey and Oakey’s Funeral Service and Crematory for their support of this great event tonight.”

This year’s winners include Abigail Anderson (Franklin County HS), Grace Angel (Hidden Valley), Kyleen Draper (Northside), Isaac Harmon (Patrick Henry), Erin Kirtley (William Byrd), Jonah Mroz-Roakes (Patrick Henry) and Charlie Urgo (Cave Spring).

Additionally, Elks State Scholarship winners from the 17-school region included Olivia Johnson (William Fleming), along with Emily Snow and Nathan Snow (Salem).