Passenger Traffic Rebounds at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport saw an 58% increase in March 2021 traffic versus February 2021. March 2021 saw 26,599 passengers fly via ROA compared to 16,758 in February 2021, an increase of 9,841 passengers. The airport’s increase of 9,841 passengers from February to March equates to 317 more passengers flying each day. Spring break and other leisure travel is rebounding and a longer month drove traffic up, compared to February.

The airport saw a decrease in March 2021 traffic of 7% on a year-over-year basis; however, nationally, traffic was off 55%. March 2021 saw 26,599 passengers fly via ROA compared to 28,660 in March 2020, a decrease of 2,061 passengers when traffic was beginning to slow due to COVID-19. When comparing March 2021 to March 2019, the airport saw a decrease of 31,537 passengers or 54%.

“Passengers are more comfortable with the measures taken by the airports and airlines to ensure their safety,” stated David Jeavons, interim executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Lower overall airfare has stimulated leisure demand, and as airlines rebuild their schedules, it is critical to use our current service not only to keep it but also to have more restored and help our regional economy recover. Air service will be even more important when our business customers return to the sky. We continue to appreciate the community support for choosing ROA and not driving out of the market to

fly.”

The Commission works with the airlines to improve the air service that serves the region. They have implemented enhanced cleaning protocols, as have our airlines, to make air travel as safe as possible.