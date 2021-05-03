RIDE Solutions Celebrates Bike Month / Announces New Self-Guided Tours

As the weather improves and people are looking for ways to get out and explore, RIDE Solutions is celebrating Bike Month by expanding their offering of self-guided bicycle tours. During Bike Month, RIDE Solutions will be constantly updating their current routes and adding new routes that allow you to explore your neighborhood and the broader community with solo or small group rides.

The tours can be easily followed by downloading the Ride With GPS app which offers audible turn by turn directions, an easy to use app interface, the option to add links to interpretive videos, and the ability to share your route experiences with others. Using the app will greatly improve the rider’s experience when following one of RIDE Solutions’ many self-guided bicycle tours. By following the tours riders will not only learn about the history and culture of the region, but also discover new safe cycling routes between neighborhood centers.

RIDE Solutions wants to add to the Bike Month celebration by offering riders a chance to win prizes. Riders can visit www.ridesolutions.org/bikemonth to RSVP to their month long Bike Month event. Once riders are registered, they can log their rides on any of the 40+ self-guided tours available and be entered to win prizes. Each logged ride counts as an entry, so get out there and ride!