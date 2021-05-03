Graduation is More Than A Degree For VA Tech Director of Sports Science

Marc Lewis heard “Enter Sandman” blare and felt Lane Stadium shake. Maroon- and orange-clad football players surrounded the Virginia Tech director of sports science in the moments before the team rushed onto the field.

It was at this moment when Lewis knew he had come full circle. He thought back on his childhood, his challenges in foster care, and being homeless in nearby Roanoke, Virginia. How he served in the U.S. Army in Iraq in the heyday of Fallujah. How before all of that his grandfather took him to the Virginia Tech football game in which Michael Vick made the ridiculous flip into the endzone against James Madison 20 years earlier.

This was a moment, one of just a handful that a person has in a lifetime, that puts everything into perspective.

“I just couldn’t believe that I was there based on where I was and I couldn’t believe this was real,” Lewis said of the memory of running out of the Lane Stadium tunnel. “I put one foot in front of the other for a very long time to get to that moment.”

On May 15, when Lewis earns his Ph.D. from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise, that next moment arrives.

“Just because we may be in a difficult position with how we’re raised or what we experience doesn’t determine where we can end up,” Lewis said. “You can achieve a lot by just being persistent over a long time.”

Perseverance

Lewis was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, to a mother who struggled with substance abuse and a father he never knew. Struggling financially, his mother abandoned him in the trailer they were living in to go with a guy to Atlanta, Georgia.

After someone heard Lewis crying in the trailer off U.S. 460, his biological grandmother took him in temporarily while he was in the court system. She pursued custody of Lewis, but his mother returned, filed for custody herself, and was denied. The mother then lied, telling law enforcement that the grandmother was abusing Lewis, and Lewis ended up in the foster care system, bouncing from home to home for years.

Lewis finally ended up with a family he considered his own, but because his mother refused to sign the adoption papers, he was sent back to live with her. His mom would disappear for long periods, leaving Lewis with random people. This was the first time that Lewis remembers physical abuse from a babysitter, and he ended up back in social services.

Finally, Lewis lived with his grandmother again, who had relocated to Roanoke with her husband, a blue-collar railroad worker who took Lewis to Virginia Tech football games and was a positive influence.

In 2001, when Lewis was 14, he walked into his step-grandfather’s room and found him lying on the floor. “I tried to give him CPR,” said Lewis. “I didn’t know he was already dead. With what happened to my grandmother, I didn’t have anyone to live with.”