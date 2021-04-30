National Associations Collaborate With Good Samaritan Advance Cardiac Care

NEW RESOURCE COMBATS HEART FAILURE

Program will improve quality and access to hospice and palliative/advanced illness care care for heart patients and keep them from dying alone in hospitals

Southwest, VA (April 26, 2021)—Good Samaritan, in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA) and the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), announces a new Advanced Cardiac Care (ACC) program designed to address one of the nation’s leading cause of death – heart disease.

“It is a complete and unnecessary tragedy that only five percent of heart failure patients who are discharged from the hospital ever utilize in-home hospice services,” said Carole Fisher, President of NPHI. “Far too many die alone in a hospital or nursing facility, when instead our hospice teams could care for them wherever they reside and they could enjoy a far higher quality of life surrounded by loved ones.”

Each year, more Americans die from heart disease than any other condition, including cancer. Heart disease is also a leading cause for hospitalization. Patients with congestive heart failure alone account for more than one million inpatient admissions annually. This disease-specific initiative fills an identified gap in the healthcare system.

“Too often, people with advanced cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease, heart failure and stroke, and their families are not made aware of how palliative care provides holistic support to relieve symptoms and improve quality of life,” said Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association. “Emergency room and hospital visits take a substantial emotional and financial toll that can be averted with patient-centered care programs administered at home and at treatment centers from hospice and advanced illness providers.”

As the only community-based, non-profit hospice serving southwest Virginia residents, Good Samaritan incorporated this national Advanced Cardiac Care program to further enhance their commitment to provide full access to innovative care for those dealing with advanced illness.

“We are privileged to be a part of this national launch,” said Aaron Housh, Good Samaritan’s CEO. “We are driven by a mission to serve where there is need and the statistics are clear that we can make a difference in countless people’s lives when it comes to education and resources related to cardiac care.”

To support this clinical collaborative to reduce multiple hospital and emergency room visits that are a major source of stress for patients and families, a comprehensive Patient and Caregiver Guide is now available for those dealing with heart disease. Copies of the Patient and Caregiver Guide may be downloaded here or individuals may request a print copy by calling 540.776.0198.

Please see Good Sam’s website, GoodSam.care, or call 540.776.0198 for information about the Advanced Cardiac Care (ACC) program.