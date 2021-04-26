Mill Mountain Theatre Presents the Cast of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Mill Mountain Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The cast consists of twelve local young actors who will bring Shakespeare’s comedic classic to life.

The cast includes Zachary Conklin, Caroline Weston, Elise LeGault, Caroline Moledor, Brennan O’Reilly, Isaac Bouldin, Jesse Braak, Sophia Gibson, Griffin Shaver, Ryan Ramey, James Moledor, and Leah Bouldin.

This show will be performed entirely outdoors at Heights Community Church to maintain social distancing guidelines. This marks MMT’s first in-person show since Write Stuff!, which was performed in early 2020. Mill Mountain Theatre looks forward to this exciting landmark while keeping safety as its top priority.

“With the first in-person show of the 2021 Season, we are looking forward to putting all of our preparation into action,” said Ginger Poole, Producing Artistic Director. “This is a very important step for MMT as we move from virtual performances to outdoor in-person performances, and eventually to welcoming our patrons back inside the theatre.”

This Pay What You Can performance will include the distribution of free books to students as part of MMT’s initiative connecting theatre to reading and literacy. If you would like to contribute and help us donate books to children across the community please visit millmountain.org/donate.

For more information on Midsummer Night’s Dream, other productions in the 2021 Season, and COVID-19 precautions, please visit millmountain.org.