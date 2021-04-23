Junior League of Roanoke Valley To Hold “Feeding Bodies and Minds” Drive



Food and book drive benefits Feeding Southwest Virginia Partner Pantries and West End Center for Youth

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley (JLRV) is launching Feeding Bodies and Minds: Food and Book Drive, to increase awareness and drive donations for critically needed food and book supplies in the Roanoke Valley.

“People across the Valley, many for the first time in their lives, are hurting and reaching out for help to put food on the table.” said Pamela Irvine, President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“Over 60% of low income households have no books in their homes. Making books available to children from these families can have a significant impact on their literacy skills and academic potential,” said Amanda Nastiuk, Executive Director of West End Center for Youth. “West End Center seeks to help students achieve grade level reading by third grade. Third grade has been identified as important to reading literacy because it is the final year children are learning to read, after which students are “reading to learn.””

The JLRV is requesting donations of the most in-demand food items, including: peanut butter, beans, rice, 100% juice, soup, pasta, canned meat, canned fruit, and canned vegetables. They’re also collecting gently used or new books to accommodate elementary age levels — 5-11 years old. It is their preference to receive books with African-American protagonists.

Ways to donate include:

Two Saturday drive-thru drop-offs: April 24 and May 1 at Earth Fare from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. (2203 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014) The collection bins will be at the Earth Fare entrance through Saturday, May 1.

Donate online, here, and your money will be used to support Feeding Southwest Virginia

Visit the West End Center for Youth Amazon wish list here and purchase the item(s) that will be directly mailed.

“This year has brought unprecedented challenges to families across the Roanoke Valley. We hope this initiative helps provide much needed support to these important organizations, who do so much, every day, to positively impact our community,” said Katie Jones, Junior League of Roanoke Valley Executive Vice President.

You can find these links and more information on www.jlrv.org