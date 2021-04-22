VA Tech: Transforming The Future of Electric Energy

“Virginia Tech is forging new frontiers in computing and applying solutions – to everything from cancer diagnosis to the smart farm to electric processing systems,” said Dan Sui, vice president for research and innovation. “As technology development accelerates at unprecedented speeds, the intersections between technology, society, and the human condition are expanding and shifting. Bringing together diverse minds from all facets is critical to finding the right solutions at the right time.”

Registration for the virtual conference is free and open to the public. The EnVision Forum webpage provides conference details, including speakers representing government and corporate entities who will gather virtually to share ideas and collectively investigate problems impacting the energy industry.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands and Chairman of FERC Richard Glick will kick off the event with welcoming remarks. Sui and Julia M. Ross, dean of the College of Engineering, will open the second day of the forum.

“The energy sector faces a quickly evolving landscape and with it are new opportunities and challenges,” said Brandy Salmon, associate vice president for innovation and partnerships and EnVision conference organizing committee chair. “Virginia Tech is excited to co-host this event, which will showcase expertise from two of our premiere technology centers working collaboratively — the Power and Energy Center and the Center for Power Electronics Systems.”

Both centers will be highlighted during the event and are led by two National Academy of Engineering faculty members, Chen-Ching Liu and Dushan Boroyevich, both University Distinguished Professors who are world-renowned for their work in advancing power and energy systems and training the next generation of power engineers.