The Blackburn Announces “SummerStage” Concert Series

Shenandoah Valley Hotel to Offer Roots/Americana Music Friday Nights from Memorial Day to Labor Day

Developer Robin Miller has announced the debut of SummerStage @ The Blackburn, a new outdoor music venue on the grounds of The Blackburn Inn and Conference Center, a Retro Hospitality managed property. The hotel and grounds are steps from downtown Staunton’s famous main street.

Friday nights from Memorial Day to Labor Day will see a concert series focusing on Americana, Roots, Country, Folk, and Bluegrass bands from around the nation.

Building on The Blackburn’s pioneering work in 2020 partnering with local arts makers to produce one of the only live performance venues safely operating in North America during the height of the pandemic, SummerStage will offer socially distanced pod seating in a bring-your-own blanket or camp chair format, with food and beverage service provided by The Blackburn’s talented culinary staff.

“After a long winter, SummerStage celebrates the return of summer to The Blackburn’s beautiful grounds, safely reintroducing live music and in-person gatherings with friends and family under the Shenandoah Valley stars,” said Robin Miller, owner of The Villages property and The Blackburn, “It fits with our efforts to assist in restarting the cultural economy of Staunton while providing invaluable work for artists doing what they do best: performing for live audiences. We look forward to folks grabbing a local brew or wine, enjoying the picnic box our chefs have prepared, bringing a blanket or camp chair, and claiming a square for what will be the beginning of a great new Staunton tradition: Friday night music at The Blackburn.”

Tickets go on sale April 19. The grounds will open at 6 pm and the music begins at 7 pm as the sun sets over the Blue Ridge Mountains, the twilight descends, and the stars come out over the impressive architecture on The Blackburn’s historic campus. Audiences may reserve an eight-foot square blanket pod for up to four persons or a six-foot square chair pod for two via the online ticketing portal, as well as purchase parking and picnic box suppers in advance. A wine and beer bar will offer a la carte drinks. The intimate, 250 capacity venue will have affordable tickets priced between $25-$35 in advance and $40 (if available) at the door. The Blackburn Inn and Conference Center’s Great Hall will serve as an alternate location in the event of inclement weather.

More information and details can be found at SummerStageVA.com.