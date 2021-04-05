Exhibit Showcases VT Student Work in Bringing Digital Literacy to Rural Nepal

The Creating User Documentation class introduces students to the knowledge and skills necessary for communicating information to diverse audiences. The purpose of Baniya’s fall 2021 class was twofold: to fulfill the learning outcomes of the class on preparing audience-centered documentation in varied environments and to calibrate this documentation for rural Nepali audiences to support Code for Nepal.

Fralin, who designed, coded, and helped shape the story of the exhibit, said, “We wanted to tell the story of how a technical writing class was able to respond to the realities of the pandemic and help a community in need at the same time using a service-learning approach.”

The class brainstormed ideas, thinking locally, where they critically thought about their own community, their family, elderly relatives, or their young siblings, all who were struggling because of the digital divide created by the pandemic. They also addressed the issue of digital literacy by exploring the cross-cultural issues of social injustices regarding gender, race, languages, and cultures. Research showed that the digital literacy rates in Nepal are a staggering 31 percent and Nepal is experiencing a recent increase in cybercrime because of the pandemic.

Together, the students created a wide range of innovative materials to help, including mobile applications, user documentation, instructional videos, and website prototypes that were designed to tackle cyberbullying and harassment among young girls in Nepal. These prototypes focused on empowering the rural population by enhancing digital literacy in post-pandemic Nepal.

“It is great for students to know that they, within their classrooms and via their computers, can serve communities in need,” said Baniya. “And that they are not just the learners but also the experts.”

Gautier’s student role in the project was to write the story of her experience in the course, assist the overall design and brainstorming for the exhibit, and find quotes from students’ final reflections to be used on their class website. Additionally, Gautier produced written and video documentation on how to recognize and report gmail phishing scams and worked in a group to create their website that served as a centralized source of all documentation created in the course.

“My class was given the challenges of the pandemic and still managed to engage and serve an international community,” said Baniya. “My students and I moved beyond boundaries to connect with the global communities and took up the challenge put forth by the pandemic and helped the communities in need.”

As a teacher, researcher, and scholar-activist, Baniya tries to apply her research and teaching in serving the community. “Research-wise, I study disasters and know how community activists help in disaster recovery,” said Baniya. “This class is preparing my students to become community leaders.”

Baniya’s students shared with her that they would like to take what they learned from the class and support their local communities. “That is a win for me,” said Baniya. “That is what I wanted to do from this class—create that ripple effect of serving local as well as global communities.”

Gautier also felt moved and passionate about the project. “I found myself pushing to improve my work with any given opportunity,” said Gautier. “I was reading my feedback on rough drafts more attentively and researching more thoroughly because I knew that someone would want or need to use what I created. I didn’t want to let these people down or give them something that wasn’t as good as it could’ve been. Service-learning means a lot to me. I was given the opportunity to improve myself through learning and service simultaneously.”

Baniya, a native of Kathmandu, Nepal, has been partnering with Code for Nepal since 2018 in service-learning projects and currently serves in the organization as an advisor. It was important to her to give back to where she came from as well as where she currently calls home, Blacksburg, Virginia.

“I am invested in bringing to light the unique aspects of the global culture that are often overlooked, ignored, underrepresented, or misrepresented,” said Bainya.