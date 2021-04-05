Callery Pear Trees’ Spring Blossoms Threaten VA Biodiversity

“The trees grow very fast and tend to have very upright branches growing close together. Often, these branches will grow into one another, trapping bark in between them, which creates an ‘inclusion’ that causes friction and can cause the tree to split, potentially causing damage to the landscape or nearby structures,” Wiseman said.

Callery pears also pose serious environmental concerns.

Ornamental plantings of Bradford pear often produce fertile seeds that are readily spread by birds. These wild-growing seedlings inherit the genetics of their uncultivated ancestors, which means they can develop undesirable characteristics, notably sharp thorns, that are not seen in cultivated varieties of Callery pear. Since Callery pear trees are tolerant of harsh growing conditions and thrive even in poor soil, these seedlings establish easily in disturbed areas, such as roadsides.

“In areas without active vegetation control, such as roadsides and road interchanges, you see a proliferation of Callery pear. There are some areas along roads that are now 100 percent Callery pear trees,” Wiseman said.

“They’re also very hard to control. If you cut the stem back at ground level, it will still grow from the root, so all you’ve done is cut the plant back, not kill it,” he added.

“In the Northern Shenandoah Valley, we have seen Callery pear overtake fallow fields,” said Mark Sutphin, Virginia Cooperative Extension agent in Frederick County. “Then when people go to reclaim their field, they have a really difficult time. The seedlings can have significant thorns, almost like a honey locust, that makes them very hard to remove. The thorns will even pop tires.”