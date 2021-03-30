Campus Trees at VA Tech Help Train Next Generation of Arboriculturists

The Alwood Oak, one of the most distinctive trees on the Virginia Tech campus, is taking on a new role this year: teaching assistant.

Raised from seedling by renowned entomologist and Virginia Tech Professor William Bradford Alwood and planted at the northern end of the Drillfield near the end of the 19th century, the 100-foot-tall bur oak is one of several campus trees currently being cared for by Jamie King, Virginia Tech’s first-ever arborist.

This month, King, an alumnus of the College of Natural Resources and Environment, collaborated with Associate Professor Eric Wiseman of the Department of Forest Resources and Environmental Conservation to allow students in Wiseman’s Arboriculture Field Skills class to see firsthand how to care for old trees like the Alwood Oak and participate in protection strategies used by urban foresters and arborists.

VIDEO: Cherished Oak Tree Provides A Learning Opportunity

“The biggest challenge in urban forestry is dealing with a tree’s proximity to human activities,” said King, who served as the City of Roanoke’s arborist prior to joining the Virginia Tech Division of Campus Planning, Infrastructure, and Facilities in 2019. “Development, foot and vehicle traffic, and soil compaction can all have significant impacts on tree health. And the natural aging processes for a tree, where they begin to shed limbs as they get older, requires careful attention.”