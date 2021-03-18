City Council Adopts Ordinance to Prohibit Firearms on City Property

At their March 15, 2021, Public Hearings, Roanoke City Council adopted an ordinance amending the Code of the City of Roanoke to prohibit firearms on all City property.

The age old questions remain: Would someone with bad intentions ever actually obey such a law? Would such a person even be drawn to carry out an act of violence on a city property knowing that any law abiding citizens present won’t be carrying a defensive weapon?

A copy of the ordinance is available at this link.

Citizens with questions regarding the ordinance can contact City Attorney Tim Spencer in the City Attorney’s Office at (540) 853-5236 or send an email to [email protected].