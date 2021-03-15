True-Life Spy Thriller “The Courier” Gets Special Release in SW Virginia

The new Roadside Attractions film, THE COURIER will be playing AMC Classic Roanoke 10, B&B Theaters Blacksburg 11 with B-Roll Bo, and Danville Stadium 12 starting March 19 in the Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA area.

THE COURIER is a true-life spy thriller, the story of an unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) recruited into one of the greatest international conflicts in history. At the behest of the UK’s MI-6 and a CIA operative (Rachel Brosnahan), he forms a covert, dangerous partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in an effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.

THE COURIER:

Theatrical Release: March 19

Directed by: Dominic Cooke

Written by: Tom O’Connor

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Merab Ninidze, Rachel Brosnahan, Jessie Buckley

Run Time: 111 Minutes

Rated: PG-13

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Qeo8qs9xohM