Science Museum Summer Camps Registration Opens

Registration is now open for the 2021 Summer Camps Programs. The Science Museum camps are a great way to keep your child engaged in STEAM subjects throughout the summer, and provide them with a significant advantage when they start the 2021/2022 school year.

All camps have a Rising K – 2nd Grade class, and a 3rd – 5th Grade class. Camps run between 9am-4pm, Monday through Friday, with the option of adding Before and/or After Care which run from 8am-9am and 4pm-5pm, respectively.

Summer Camp Programs

Harry Potter Camp with Mill Mountain Theatre

Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th

June 14th – 18th

Collaborative Summer Camp with Mill Mountain Theatre that explores the intersection between science and theatre!

Make It or Break It

Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th

June 21st – June 25th

Every day, campers will solve new challenges through a series of engineering-oriented activities. They will discover the ins and outs of how things work, while building on their problem solving skills!

Cosmic Camp

Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th

June 28th – July 2nd

Go beyond the limits of Earth and explore the other planets in our solar system by gathering data, overcoming obstacles, and designing spacecrafts to unlock the mysteries of our universe.

Forensic Science/Little Sherlock

Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th

July 12th – 16th

As a STEM detective, campers will search for clues, solve puzzles, and crack secret codes to help us find the culprit.

Go With the Flow

Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th

July 19th-23rd

Discover the amazing properties of water and our role in conserving the planet’s most valuable resource indoors and outdoors.

Animal Ambassadors

Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th

July 26th-30th

Come be an ambassador for our Living Collections animals! Learn about their habitats, and how they fit into their ecosystems. Campers will get an up close and personal look at the museum’s cutest residents.

By Land, Air, or Sea

Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th

Aug 2nd – 6th

This camp is perfect for campers who want to investigate what makes things ‘GO!”. Campers will investigate how to propel things forward using mechanics and chemistry.

Bacteria Bunch

Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th

Aug 9th – 13th

Campers will get an up close and personal look at bacteria, including growing their own samples. They will also learn how bacteria affects our world, including some fun culinary experiments with bacteria as the star of the show.

Code Breakers

Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th

Aug 16th – 20th

Take your child’s love of technology and ‘code’ it into real world skills. Campers will experiment with and learn all about the world of computer coding!