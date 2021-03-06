Science Museum Summer Camps Registration Opens

Registration is now open for the 2021 Summer Camps Programs. The Science Museum camps are a great way to keep your child engaged in STEAM subjects throughout the summer, and provide them with a significant advantage when they start the 2021/2022 school year.
All camps have a Rising K – 2nd Grade class, and a 3rd – 5th Grade class. Camps run between 9am-4pm, Monday through Friday, with the option of adding Before and/or After Care which run from 8am-9am and 4pm-5pm, respectively.
Summer Camp Programs
Harry Potter Camp with Mill Mountain Theatre
Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th
June 14th – 18th
Collaborative Summer Camp with Mill Mountain Theatre that explores the intersection between science and theatre!
Make It or Break It
Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th
June 21st – June 25th
Every day, campers will solve new challenges through a series of engineering-oriented activities. They will discover the ins and outs of how things work, while building on their problem solving skills!
Cosmic Camp
Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th
June 28th – July 2nd
Go beyond the limits of Earth and explore the other planets in our solar system by gathering data, overcoming obstacles, and designing spacecrafts to unlock the mysteries of our universe.
Forensic Science/Little Sherlock
Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th
July 12th – 16th
As a STEM detective, campers will search for clues, solve puzzles, and crack secret codes to help us find the culprit.
Go With the Flow
Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th
July 19th-23rd
Discover the amazing properties of water and our role in conserving the planet’s most valuable resource indoors and outdoors.
Animal Ambassadors
Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th
July 26th-30th
Come be an ambassador for our Living Collections animals! Learn about their habitats, and how they fit into their ecosystems. Campers will get an up close and personal look at the museum’s cutest residents.
By Land, Air, or Sea
Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th
Aug 2nd – 6th
This camp is perfect for campers who want to investigate what makes things ‘GO!”. Campers will investigate how to propel things forward using mechanics and chemistry.
Bacteria Bunch
Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th
Aug 9th – 13th
Campers will get an up close and personal look at bacteria, including growing their own samples. They will also learn how bacteria affects our world, including some fun culinary experiments with bacteria as the star of the show.
Code Breakers
Rising K – 2nd Grade & 3rd – 5th
Aug 16th – 20th
Take your child’s love of technology and ‘code’ it into real world skills. Campers will experiment with and learn all about the world of computer coding!