Volunteers Needed To Support Roanoke Blood Drives

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for volunteers to help with blood drives. Just as blood donations are essential to the health of our communities, blood donor ambassadors are vital to our work at blood drives and donation centers.

Blood Donor Ambassadors ensure that blood donors have a pleasant and fulfilling experience, from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave. For more information, contact Betty Whittaker, [email protected] or call 540-525-9029. This year, #ResolvetoVolunteer and support our lifesaving mission redcross.org/volunteertoday

Together, we can save a life