Virginia Is The State With The Most Coronavirus Restrictions

With states opening up more but a full reopening only possible once most of the population has been vaccinated, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released updated rankings for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions.

To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings. Below, you can see highlights from the report.

States with the Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions

Overall Rank State Total Score Delta in Overall Rank vs. January 26, 2021 1 Iowa 92.38 2 2 South Carolina 84.52 8 3 Oklahoma 83.33 -2 4 Idaho 81.46 10 5 South Dakota 80.27 -3 6 Alaska 79.12 3 7 Utah 77.93 -1 8 Florida 75.51 -3 9 Tennessee 74.83 10 10 Montana 72.79 3 11 North Dakota 72.48 3 12 Missouri 72.11 -5 13 Arkansas 71.77 -9 14 Wisconsin 71.29 -6 15 Nebraska 69.56 2 16 Alabama 69.05 -4 17 Georgia 66.80 1 18 Kansas 65.85 -7 19 Louisiana 61.57 3 20 Indiana 59.73 0 21 Mississippi 55.99 0 22 New Hampshire 54.08 1 23 Ohio 51.40 8 24 Wyoming 48.91 -8 25 Arizona 46.80 5 26 West Virginia 45.61 -1 27 Maryland 45.44 -3 28 Kentucky 44.42 -2 29 Nevada 43.61 -2 30 Illinois 43.44 12 31 Michigan 41.19 -2 32 Pennsylvania 40.34 3 33 Texas 38.98 -5 34 Minnesota 38.50 -2 35 Oregon 38.30 2 36 New Jersey 37.65 -2 37 Delaware 37.31 -4 38 Rhode Island 35.92 -2 39 New York 35.58 0 40 Maine 32.18 0 41 Connecticut 31.16 0 42 Washington 28.78 4 43 Colorado 28.44 -5 44 New Mexico 27.59 3 45 North Carolina 26.94 -1 46 Massachusetts 23.81 3 47 California 22.79 4 48 Hawaii 22.52 -5 49 District of Columbia 21.63 -1 50 Vermont 20.61 -5 51 Virginia 17.21 -1

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Overtime Changes to State Social Distancing Measures

State Overall Rank, as of March 2, 2021 Overall Rank, as of January 26, 2021 Overall Rank, as of October 6, 2020 Iowa 1 3 5 South Carolina 2 10 19 Oklahoma 3 1 4 Idaho 4 14 2 South Dakota 5 2 1 Alaska 6 9 12 Utah 7 6 3 Florida 8 5 11 Tennessee 9 19 18 Montana 10 13 28 North Dakota 11 14 9 Missouri 12 7 8 Arkansas 13 4 10 Wisconsin 14 8 6 Nebraska 15 17 21 Alabama 16 12 14 Georgia 17 18 13 Kansas 18 11 17 Louisiana 19 22 25 Indiana 20 20 15 Mississippi 21 21 22 New Hampshire 22 23 26 Wyoming 24 16 7 Arizona 25 30 45 Maryland 27 24 24 Kentucky 28 26 37 Nevada 29 27 20 Illinois 30 42 23 West Virginia 26 25 27 Michigan 31 29 30 Pennsylvania 32 35 42 Ohio 23 31 16 Texas 33 28 35 Minnesota 34 32 32 Oregon 35 37 44 New Jersey 36 34 47 Delaware 37 33 31 Rhode Island 38 36 29 New York 39 39 38 Maine 40 40 48 Connecticut 41 41 39 Washington 42 46 36 Colorado 43 38 46 California 47 51 50 North Carolina 45 44 33 Massachusetts 46 49 49 New Mexico 44 47 34 Hawaii 48 43 51 District of Columbia 49 48 43 Vermont 50 45 41 Virginia 51 50 40

Note: As the situation with the coronavirus pandemic has evolved, we have updated the methodology of this report to reflect the actions easing social distancing measures the most at the time of publication.

COVID-19 Death Rate vs Restrictions

State Fewest Restrictions Ranking COVID19 Death Rate Ranking Category OH 23 36 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate SC 2 19 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate AZ 25 47 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate GA 17 43 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate AL 16 48 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate KS 18 35 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate NV 29 24 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate DE 37 45 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate RI 38 50 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate CA 47 49 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate MA 46 33 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate FL 8 40 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate NM 44 39 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate MS 21 38 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate NC 45 25 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate NJ 36 42 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate MO 12 29 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate PA 32 30 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate OK 3 46 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate NY 39 32 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate AR 13 16 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate IA 1 37 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate CT 41 22 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate IN 20 28 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate TX 33 44 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate TN 9 34 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate KY 28 41 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate LA 19 27 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate MD 27 21 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate DC 49 17 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate WV 26 18 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate WY 24 10 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate NH 22 6 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate IL 30 15 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate OR 35 8 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate MI 31 11 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate WA 42 12 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate SD 5 26 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate NE 15 13 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate MT 10 9 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate WI 14 20 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate VA 51 51 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate ID 4 14 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate CO 43 5 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate UT 7 23 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate MN 34 4 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate AK 6 1 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate ME 40 31 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate VT 50 7 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate ND 11 3 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate HI 48 2 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate

Note: Rank 1 on the “COVID19 Death Rate Ranking” means fewest deaths and Rank 1 on “Fewest Restrictions Ranking” means the fewest restrictions in place.

Unemployment Ranking vs Restrictions Ranking