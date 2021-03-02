Virginia Is The State With The Most Coronavirus Restrictions

With states opening up more but a full reopening only possible once most of the population has been vaccinated, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released updated rankings for the States with the Fewest Coronavirus Restrictions, as well as accompanying videos and audio files.

To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings. Below, you can see highlights from the report.

States with the Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions

Overall Rank  State Total Score  Delta in Overall Rank vs. January 26, 2021 
1 Iowa 92.38 2
2 South Carolina 84.52 8
3 Oklahoma 83.33 -2
4 Idaho 81.46 10
5 South Dakota 80.27 -3
6 Alaska 79.12 3
7 Utah 77.93 -1
8 Florida 75.51 -3
9 Tennessee 74.83 10
10 Montana 72.79 3
11 North Dakota 72.48 3
12 Missouri 72.11 -5
13 Arkansas 71.77 -9
14 Wisconsin 71.29 -6
15 Nebraska 69.56 2
16 Alabama 69.05 -4
17 Georgia 66.80 1
18 Kansas 65.85 -7
19 Louisiana 61.57 3
20 Indiana 59.73 0
21 Mississippi 55.99 0
22 New Hampshire 54.08 1
23 Ohio 51.40 8
24 Wyoming 48.91 -8
25 Arizona 46.80 5
26 West Virginia 45.61 -1
27 Maryland 45.44 -3
28 Kentucky 44.42 -2
29 Nevada 43.61 -2
30 Illinois 43.44 12
31 Michigan 41.19 -2
32 Pennsylvania 40.34 3
33 Texas 38.98 -5
34 Minnesota 38.50 -2
35 Oregon 38.30 2
36 New Jersey 37.65 -2
37 Delaware 37.31 -4
38 Rhode Island 35.92 -2
39 New York 35.58 0
40 Maine 32.18 0
41 Connecticut 31.16 0
42 Washington 28.78 4
43 Colorado 28.44 -5
44 New Mexico 27.59 3
45 North Carolina 26.94 -1
46 Massachusetts 23.81 3
47 California 22.79 4
48 Hawaii 22.52 -5
49 District of Columbia 21.63 -1
50 Vermont 20.61 -5
51 Virginia 17.21 -1

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Overtime Changes to State Social Distancing Measures

State Overall Rank, as of March 2, 2021  Overall Rank, as of January 26, 2021  Overall Rank, as of October 6, 2020 
Iowa 1 3 5
South Carolina 2 10 19
Oklahoma 3 1 4
Idaho 4 14 2
South Dakota 5 2 1
Alaska 6 9 12
Utah 7 6 3
Florida 8 5 11
Tennessee 9 19 18
Montana 10 13 28
North Dakota 11 14 9
Missouri 12 7 8
Arkansas 13 4 10
Wisconsin 14 8 6
Nebraska 15 17 21
Alabama 16 12 14
Georgia 17 18 13
Kansas 18 11 17
Louisiana 19 22 25
Indiana 20 20 15
Mississippi 21 21 22
New Hampshire 22 23 26
Wyoming 24 16 7
Arizona 25 30 45
Maryland 27 24 24
Kentucky 28 26 37
Nevada 29 27 20
Illinois 30 42 23
West Virginia 26 25 27
Michigan 31 29 30
Pennsylvania 32 35 42
Ohio 23 31 16
Texas 33 28 35
Minnesota 34 32 32
Oregon 35 37 44
New Jersey 36 34 47
Delaware 37 33 31
Rhode Island 38 36 29
New York 39 39 38
Maine 40 40 48
Connecticut 41 41 39
Washington 42 46 36
Colorado 43 38 46
California 47 51 50
North Carolina 45 44 33
Massachusetts 46 49 49
New Mexico 44 47 34
Hawaii 48 43 51
District of Columbia 49 48 43
Vermont 50 45 41
Virginia 51 50 40

Note: As the situation with the coronavirus pandemic has evolved, we have updated the methodology of this report to reflect the actions easing social distancing measures the most at the time of publication.

COVID-19 Death Rate vs Restrictions

State Fewest Restrictions Ranking COVID19 Death Rate Ranking Category
OH 23 36 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
SC 2 19 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
AZ 25 47 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
GA 17 43 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
AL 16 48 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
KS 18 35 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
NV 29 24 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
DE 37 45 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
RI 38 50 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
CA 47 49 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
MA 46 33 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
FL 8 40 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
NM 44 39 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
MS 21 38 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
NC 45 25 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
NJ 36 42 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
MO 12 29 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
PA 32 30 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
OK 3 46 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
NY 39 32 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
AR 13 16 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
IA 1 37 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
CT 41 22 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
IN 20 28 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
TX 33 44 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
TN 9 34 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
KY 28 41 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
LA 19 27 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
MD 27 21 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
DC 49 17 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
WV 26 18 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
WY 24 10 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
NH 22 6 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
IL 30 15 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
OR 35 8 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
MI 31 11 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
WA 42 12 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
SD 5 26 Few restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
NE 15 13 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
MT 10 9 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
WI 14 20 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
VA 51 51 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
ID 4 14 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
CO 43 5 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
UT 7 23 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
MN 34 4 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
AK 6 1 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
ME 40 31 Many restrictions & High COVID19 Death Rate
VT 50 7 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
ND 11 3 Few restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate
HI 48 2 Many restrictions & Low COVID19 Death Rate

Note: Rank 1 on the “COVID19 Death Rate Ranking” means fewest deaths and Rank 1 on “Fewest Restrictions Ranking” means the fewest restrictions in place.

Unemployment Ranking vs Restrictions Ranking

State Fewest Restrictions Ranking Unemployment Ranking Category
MD 27 28 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
NC 45 28 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
OR 35 28 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
WV 26 32 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
NE 15 1 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
SD 5 3 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
IA 1 4 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
UT 7 4 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
KS 18 6 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
AL 16 7 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
NH 22 8 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
AR 13 9 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
IN 20 9 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
ND 11 11 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
ID 4 12 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
MT 10 12 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
VT 50 1 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
MN 34 14 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
MS 21 27 Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
AK 6 28 Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
TN 9 33 Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
SC 2 14 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
WY 24 14 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
ME 40 17 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
DE 37 19 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
OH 23 20 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
OK 3 20 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
WI 14 22 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
GA 17 23 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
KY 28 24 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
FL 8 25 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
MO 12 25 Few restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
PA 32 34 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
LA 19 35 Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
MA 46 36 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
TX 33 36 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
WA 42 38 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
AZ 25 39 Few restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
MI 31 39 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
NJ 36 41 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
CT 41 42 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
IL 30 42 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
DC 49 44 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
NM 44 45 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
RI 38 45 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
NY 39 47 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
CO 43 48 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
CA 47 49 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
VA 51 17 Many restrictions & Low Unemployment Rate
HI 48 50 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate
NV 29 50 Many restrictions & High Unemployment Rate