Virginia Is The State With The Most Coronavirus Restrictions

To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 key metrics. The data set ranges from whether restaurants are open to whether the state has required face masks in public and workplace temperature screenings. Below, you can see highlights from the report.
States with the Fewest COVID-19 Restrictions
Overall Rank
State
Total Score
Delta in Overall Rank vs. January 26, 2021
1
Iowa
92.38
2
2
South Carolina
84.52
8
3
Oklahoma
83.33
-2
4
Idaho
81.46
10
5
South Dakota
80.27
-3
6
Alaska
79.12
3
7
Utah
77.93
-1
8
Florida
75.51
-3
9
Tennessee
74.83
10
10
Montana
72.79
3
11
North Dakota
72.48
3
12
Missouri
72.11
-5
13
Arkansas
71.77
-9
14
Wisconsin
71.29
-6
15
Nebraska
69.56
2
16
Alabama
69.05
-4
17
Georgia
66.80
1
18
Kansas
65.85
-7
19
Louisiana
61.57
3
20
Indiana
59.73
0
21
Mississippi
55.99
0
22
New Hampshire
54.08
1
23
Ohio
51.40
8
24
Wyoming
48.91
-8
25
Arizona
46.80
5
26
West Virginia
45.61
-1
27
Maryland
45.44
-3
28
Kentucky
44.42
-2
29
Nevada
43.61
-2
30
Illinois
43.44
12
31
Michigan
41.19
-2
32
Pennsylvania
40.34
3
33
Texas
38.98
-5
34
Minnesota
38.50
-2
35
Oregon
38.30
2
36
New Jersey
37.65
-2
37
Delaware
37.31
-4
38
Rhode Island
35.92
-2
39
New York
35.58
0
40
Maine
32.18
0
41
Connecticut
31.16
0
42
Washington
28.78
4
43
Colorado
28.44
-5
44
New Mexico
27.59
3
45
North Carolina
26.94
-1
46
Massachusetts
23.81
3
47
California
22.79
4
48
Hawaii
22.52
-5
49
District of Columbia
21.63
-1
50
Vermont
20.61
-5
51
Virginia
17.21
-1
Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Overtime Changes to State Social Distancing Measures
State
Overall Rank, as of March 2, 2021
Overall Rank, as of January 26, 2021
Overall Rank, as of October 6, 2020
Iowa
1
3
5
South Carolina
2
10
19
Oklahoma
3
1
4
Idaho
4
14
2
South Dakota
5
2
1
Alaska
6
9
12
Utah
7
6
3
Florida
8
5
11
Tennessee
9
19
18
Montana
10
13
28
North Dakota
11
14
9
Missouri
12
7
8
Arkansas
13
4
10
Wisconsin
14
8
6
Nebraska
15
17
21
Alabama
16
12
14
Georgia
17
18
13
Kansas
18
11
17
Louisiana
19
22
25
Indiana
20
20
15
Mississippi
21
21
22
New Hampshire
22
23
26
Wyoming
24
16
7
Arizona
25
30
45
Maryland
27
24
24
Kentucky
28
26
37
Nevada
29
27
20
Illinois
30
42
23
West Virginia
26
25
27
Michigan
31
29
30
Pennsylvania
32
35
42
Ohio
23
31
16
Texas
33
28
35
Minnesota
34
32
32
Oregon
35
37
44
New Jersey
36
34
47
Delaware
37
33
31
Rhode Island
38
36
29
New York
39
39
38
Maine
40
40
48
Connecticut
41
41
39
Washington
42
46
36
Colorado
43
38
46
California
47
51
50
North Carolina
45
44
33
Massachusetts
46
49
49
New Mexico
44
47
34
Hawaii
48
43
51
District of Columbia
49
48
43
Vermont
50
45
41
Virginia
51
50
40
Note: As the situation with the coronavirus pandemic has evolved, we have updated the methodology of this report to reflect the actions easing social distancing measures the most at the time of publication.